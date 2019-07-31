Sharks release Jayden Brailey, Knights pounce

Newcastle have confirmed signing Cronulla hooker Jayden Brailey on a three-year NRL deal beginning in 2020.

Brailey had long been linked with the Knights after the Sharks’ decision to tie down his younger brother and current back-up Blayke for the same period.

And while Jayden still had one year remaining on his current deal, the 23-year-old was granted a release to make the move to the Hunter.

“He’s an 80-minute hooker and a team player who has a great understanding of the game,” Knights coach Nathan Brown said on Wednesday.

Brailey’s signing instantly clouds the future of current Knights No.9 Danny Levi, who has a year left on his deal but has been allowed to seek other opportunities.

The New Zealand international was also one of three players axed by Brown after last week’s loss to the Wests Tigers.

Utility Connor Watson will start at dummy-half for Sunday’s match against Manly.

Knights elite pathways recruitment manager Alex McKinnon described Brailey as a future leader at the club.

“I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Jayden on a personal level and have always found him to be a wonderful young man,” McKinnon said.

“I see Jayden as an emerging leader, not only at the Knights but in the wider game. He is a person with incredible character.

“And it’s important to have those kind of quality people within your organisation.”

Brailey, who was the 2016 under-20s player of the year, has played 63 games for the Sharks since debuting in 2017.

