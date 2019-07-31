When does the first Ashes Test start? England vs Australia time, date, venue, squads

The first Ashes Test is ready to bring cricket’s oldest rivalry to life in the longest format of the game. Australia and England will face off to begin the second half of the English summer at 8pm (AEST) on Thursday, August 1, with the match to be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
Should the match last all five days, it will finish on Monday, August 5, with play set to run until approximately 3am (AEST) each day.
The series will be a best of five, with Australia only needing to draw to retain the urn after they won last time around on home soil.
Dates: Thursday, August 1 – Monday, August 5
First ball: 8pm (AEST)
Expected daily finish time: 3am (AEST)
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
TV: Live, Nine Network
Online: Live, 9Now
Umpires: Joel Wilson, Aleem Dar
Third umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Overall record: Played 346, Australia 144, England 108, drawn 94
Overall record in England: Played 166, Australia 50, England 49, drawn 67
Overall record at Edgbaston: Played 14, England 6, Australia 3, drawn 5
Overall series record: Played 78, Australia 40, England 33, drawn 8
Overall series record in England: Played 38, England 19, Australia 15, drawn 4
|AEST
|ACST
|AWST
|Local
|First session
|8pm – 10pm
|7:30pm – 9:30pm
|6pm – 8pm
|11am – 1pm
|Lunch
|10pm – 10:40pm
|9:30pm – 10:10pm
|8pm – 8:40pm
|1pm – 1:40pm
|Second session
|10:40pm – 12:40am
|10:10pm – 12:10am
|8:40pm – 10:40pm
|1:40pm – 3:40pm
|Tea
|12:40am – 1am
|12:10am – 12:30am
|10:40pm – 11pm
|3:40pm – 4pm
|Third session
|1am – 3am
|12:30am – 2:30am
|11pm – 1am
|4pm – 6pm
This match, as well as the rest of the Ashes series, will be through the Nine Network. They also hold exclusive digital rights, meaning the only way to tune in online will be through their streaming platform, 9Now.
Here at The Roar, we will also be across all the action with live scores, blogs and highlights of each day’s play.