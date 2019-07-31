When does the first Ashes Test start? England vs Australia time, date, venue, squads

The first Ashes Test is ready to bring cricket’s oldest rivalry to life in the longest format of the game. Australia and England will face off to begin the second half of the English summer at 8pm (AEST) on Thursday, August 1, with the match to be held at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Should the match last all five days, it will finish on Monday, August 5, with play set to run until approximately 3am (AEST) each day.

The series will be a best of five, with Australia only needing to draw to retain the urn after they won last time around on home soil.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Key game information: England vs Australia, first Ashes Test

Dates: Thursday, August 1 – Monday, August 5

First ball: 8pm (AEST)

Expected daily finish time: 3am (AEST)

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

TV: Live, Nine Network

Online: Live, 9Now

Umpires: Joel Wilson, Aleem Dar

Third umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Overall record: Played 346, Australia 144, England 108, drawn 94

Overall record in England: Played 166, Australia 50, England 49, drawn 67

Overall record at Edgbaston: Played 14, England 6, Australia 3, drawn 5

Overall series record: Played 78, Australia 40, England 33, drawn 8

Overall series record in England: Played 38, England 19, Australia 15, drawn 4

Squads

England

Australia

Hours of play

Advertisement

Advertisement

AEST ACST AWST Local First session 8pm – 10pm 7:30pm – 9:30pm 6pm – 8pm 11am – 1pm Lunch 10pm – 10:40pm 9:30pm – 10:10pm 8pm – 8:40pm 1pm – 1:40pm Second session 10:40pm – 12:40am 10:10pm – 12:10am 8:40pm – 10:40pm 1:40pm – 3:40pm Tea 12:40am – 1am 12:10am – 12:30am 10:40pm – 11pm 3:40pm – 4pm Third session 1am – 3am 12:30am – 2:30am 11pm – 1am 4pm – 6pm

Broadcast information

This match, as well as the rest of the Ashes series, will be through the Nine Network. They also hold exclusive digital rights, meaning the only way to tune in online will be through their streaming platform, 9Now.

Here at The Roar, we will also be across all the action with live scores, blogs and highlights of each day’s play.