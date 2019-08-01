How to watch the Ashes online or on TV: England vs Australia first Test live stream, TV guide

The Ashes have arrived! England will take on Australia for the most important trophy in Test cricket across five Tests, and with The Roar’s guide, you won’t miss a moment of the action, whether you’re planning on tuning in through a live stream, or to watch the first Test on TV.

The first Test of the 2019 series will come to us from Edgbaston in Birmingham, with the match set to begin on Thursday, August 1 at 8pm (AEST).

Should it go for the entire five days, it will finish on Monday, August 5.

How to watch the first Ashes Test on TV

The Ashes, under a pre-existing TV deal, will be broadcast in Australia by the former home of cricket, Channel 9.

The deal took in the 2019 Cricket World Cup, this Ashes series and next year’s T20 World Cup, and gives them the exclusive TV and online digital rights.

Nine will broadcast from 7:30pm (AEST) on each matchday through their secondary channel 9Gem, which can be found at Channel 95 in high definition or 92 in standard definition.

How to live stream the first Ashes Test online

If you’d prefer to be portable while watching the first Test of the 2019 Ashes series, then that will also be fairly easy for you to do.

As mentioned, Channel 9 have the exclusive rights on both TV and digital, so the only way to tune in will be through the network’s exclusive streaming application and website, 9Now. This is completely free to use, however, you will need to sign up with a valid email address.

Here at The Roar, we will cover all five days of the first Test with a ball-by-ball live blog of the action. It will run alongside our up to date scores and video highlights of all the action.