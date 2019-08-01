Jesse Ramien is on the lookout for a new club, having been given leave by the Knights to enter into talks with other sides.

NRL.com is reporting the Newcastle centre won’t play for the Knights again after his relationship with the club deteriorated.

Ramien only moved to the Hunter this year after a stint at Cronulla, and was in contention for a NSW Origin jersey after a strong start to the season. However his form has dropped off during a lean run in which Nathan Brown’s side have lost five of their last six matches, including their last four straight.

He was one of four players dropped by Brown for this week’s clash against the Sea Eagles.