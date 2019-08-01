The Socceroo who has earned his place in the promised land could now get lost in mediocrity

The story of Aaron Mooy is one of heart, desire and hard work from rejection to superstardom.

He is the heartbeat of the Socceroo team, portraying all the qualities the nation stands for. However, after relegation from the Premier League with Huddersfield Town, does Mooy have the right to have his peak years spent in the promised land of the Premier League which he fought so hard to get to?

At the age of 28, Mooy finds himself entering the most important stage of his career. A player who wears his heart on his sleeve, combined with magnificent vision and the ability to control the tempo of a game, he is the player many current premier league teams are crying out for.

Now relegated to the Championship, which is still one of the most competitive leagues in world football. Sadly though, many promising football careers have found themselves falling into unstable mediocrity as clubs are engulfed in scrappy relegation battles, near promotion blues and continual managerial changes for years on end due to the unpredictability of the league.

Players like England international Jack Butland, have found themselves frustrated at the lack of quality around them, combined with their clubs’ hunger for soaring transfer fees, which have stifled their progression and goals, leaving them trapped in quicksand watching the clock tick down.

Huddersfield will indeed fancy their chances for promotion and will use that like the proverbial carrot in keeping Mooy at the club. However, the odds are not in their favour. Huddersfield suffered a disastrous campaign last year, finishing at the foot of the table.

Stats also show that only a fifth of teams relegated in the last twenty years automatically bounced back the following year. Additionally, they have also shown that failing an automatic bounce back makes it even harder for teams to be promoted in the second season, so on and so forth.

So, does Mooy now ask a question? Huddersfield is not a big team, with superior infrastructure and large fan-base, so investment will not be extensive, even with parachute payments from the Premier League, which will most likely cover high wages rather than being spent on recruitment.

Mooy comes across as a good human being with unselfish morals and no hidden agendas, he will perhaps not push for a move but if a strong offer is put on the table in the next week, should he be afforded the chance to play at the highest level?

My verdict

Mooy had been a revelation for the national team. Say what you will, but players of his calibre are hard to come by. The Socceroos national team need players playing at the highest level and Aaron Mooy is one of the only players who currently have the capabilities to play there.

I feel that Huddersfield will face a real uphill struggle in regaining promotion as there seem to be bigger teams spending more money with bigger budgets and betting giants Ladbrokes have them placed as outsiders for promotion at 11/2.

Also, Mooy has already shown previously with Huddersfield that his abilities are above that level of competition, it would be sad to see him dragged into the abyss of League football at the peak of his powers. He earned his place in the Premier League and was unfortunate to lose it.

For me Mooy needs to be playing at the highest level possible, he was one of the only strong performers in a struggling Huddersfield, he has proven he can play at that level and could be a solid acquisition to many middle- to bottom-half Premier League clubs.

Therefore, if a fair transfer comes in for him, Huddersfield owes it to Mooy. He has given everything to Huddersfield and acted with constant professionalism and hard work while at the club, he deserves to play in the promised land.