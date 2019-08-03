Shayna Jack vows to fight drug ban

Australian swimmer Shayna Jack has vowed to fight to prove her innocence after a near five-hour briefing with ASADA officials in Brisbane.

The 20-year-old spent almost five hours with mother Pauline and lawyer Paul Horvarth, being briefed on Friday by Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority (ASADA) officials.

Jack is facing a four-year ban after testing positive to Ligandrol, a muscle growth agent, during an Australian swim camp last month ahead of the world championships in South Korea.

The freestyle specialist emerged from the briefing, vowing to fight the case.

“I’m really happy with how everything’s going and I’m not going to stop until I’ve proved my innocence,” she said.

“I’ll fight to get myself back in the pool because that’s my dream and I’m never going to let that go.”

Jack and Horvarth were both asked what levels of Ligandrol had been found in her A and B samples, but did not provide an answer.

Jack, having denied knowingly taking the drug, refused to speculate on how it had been in her system.

“It’s still an ongoing investigation so we can’t clear that with anyone at the moment,” she said.

“We’re still looking into it but we’re not going to leave any stone unturned.”

ASADA is expected to provide correspondence to Jack’s legal team in four to six weeks outlining the case against her.

Horvarth said Jack had been “very honest to date” with officials.

Jack also played down suggestions she was at odds with Swimming Australia (SA), amid reports she’d been told not to go public with the real reason she’d left the team before the world championships.

“Swimming Australia has been nothing but supportive of me and we’ve been a unit through the whole process,” she said.

“Every decision that we’ve made has been together and we are very happy with every decision that we’ve made.”

SA chief executive Leigh Russell told reporters last weekend after Jack’s positive test became public knowledge that the governing body had been bound by confidentiality rules with ASADA not to reveal the result of Jack’s initial A sample test.

Jack has already been banned from the rich International Swimming League after her positive result.

