How to watch the NBL online or on TV: NBL 2019-20 live stream, TV guide

The new NBL season has arrived, with an extra team, another rivalry and plenty of stars from around the world set to hit the floor in Australia’s number one basketball competition. This is The Roar’s guide to live streaming every match of the new season online, or watching them on TV.

The season will tip-off with the newest of rivalry, created by the addition of the competition’s ninth club when the South East Melbourne Phoenix take on Melbourne United at Melbourne Arena.

The opening game will begin at 7:30pm (AEST) on Thursday, September 3, with the opening round set to feature four games across the following three days.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

The addition of the Phoenix means the competition is now a nine-team league, with each team to play each other team either three or four times across the season, with each side set to play 28 regular season games once again.

For the full 2019-20 NBL season fixtures, click here.

How to watch the NBL season on TV

The NBL have signed a new TV rights deal for the 2019-20 season, with Fox Sports and Channel 9 no longer the broadcast home of the league.

Instead, Australia’s home of overseas basketball, ESPN, will provide the pay-TV element of the deal, while SBS will provide the free to air component of the NBL’s TV coverage.

The way the new deal works will see all games tipping off at or after 7:30pm (AEST) – AEDT from Sunday, October 6 – broadcast on ESPN, and all other games broadcast on SBS, through their secondary channel, SBS Viceland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To watch games on ESPN, you will need to ensure you have a valid Foxtel TV subscription, which is complete with the sports package of channels.

How to live stream the NBL season online

If you’d prefer to live stream the action of the upcoming NBL season online, there are plenty of ways available for you to do so.

As part of the deal with SBS, the free to air network have the rights to each and every game of the season in a digital capacity.

It means they will live stream every NBL match of the season through SBS on demand.

NBL.TV will also live stream every single match of the season.

ESPN’s broadcast of matches, as well as the other NBL shows they will carry throughout the new season will also be available to live stream through either Kayo Sports, the Foxtel App or Foxtel Now.