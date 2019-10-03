New York: The sleeping Giants

The Eli Manning era in New York has ended after 15 long seasons, handing the reins to the rookie Daniel Jones.

In Jones’ first game as starting QB for the Giants, they beat the the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a single point in a thrilling come-from-behind victory. Jones finished the game with 336 yards passing and two touchdowns, while also rushing into the end zone for another two touchdowns.

Some would argue that a victory against the Buccaneers (2-2) is nothing to cheer about, however for a debutant, Jones’ two throwing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns – despite finishing the game without Saquon Barkley (ankle) – is cause for excitement in New York.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Jones’ second game saw him start at home against the Washington Redskins, a team with a similar quarterback situation. I was dearly hoping for the Redskins to start Dwayne Haskins, a man who was highly speculated to be picked by the Giants.

However, when he came on from an average start by Case Keenum, there was something to be excited about. A game in which two rookie quarterbacks could battle it out and prove the doubters wrong ended up being won by Jones, who finished with 225 yards and one touchdown.

In a game where my attention was invested between the two rookie quarterbacks, the Giants unearthed a hidden talent in Wayne Gallman. The running back had big shoes to fill in the absence of offensive star and team leader Barkley, however the man did not disappoint. Gallman rushed for a touchdown, and also caught a smooth pass from Jones and walked into the end zone. Two games, two wins for Jones and the Giants.

Sports opinion delivered daily

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite losing their first two games, the Giants sit at an equal 2-2, which matches the record of next week’s match-up, the Minnesota Vikings. This game will be the first test of Jones’ short NFL career.

It is in this match-up that I expect we will see the true qualities of Daniel Jones. The hype around him over the last two games is somewhat accurate, however it has only been two games. Two games isn’t enough to see an athlete’s quality.

I wouldn’t expect a great game out of Jones, however he is still developing and finding himself in the league. Don’t rule out the Giants to make a wildcard appearance in the 2020 NFL playoffs.