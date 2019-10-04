NRL grand final full day schedule: Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders

NRL grand final day is here, and while the Sydney Roosters and Canberra Raiders will battle it out for the right to be crowned champions in the day’s main game, there is plenty happening at ANZ Stadium on Sunday, October 6, so be sure to use The Roar’s full schedule to the biggest day on the rugby league calendar.

The first thing to note is that daylight savings begins in Sydney, Victoria, the Australian Capital Territory and Tasmania on Sunday, so all times in this piece refer to Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT).

It also means you’ll need to roll your clocks forward by an hour on Saturday night so that you wake up on the correct time Sunday morning.

That being said, NRL grand final day gets underway at 1:35pm with the first of two curtain-raiser matches, while there will also be plenty of entertainment around the Homebush precinct and inside ANZ Stadium itself.

The family friendly zone outside ANZ Stadium will start at 12pm, with gates to the stadium itself opening at 1:20pm.

The first game of the day will be the State Challenge, played between the New South Wales Cup, and Queensland Cup premiers, who this year are the Newtown Jets and Wynnum-Manly Seagulls respectively.

That game is expected to finish at around 3:30pm, with a post-match presentation to follow shortly afterwards.

Things will then switch around to the NRLW grand final, between the Brisbane Broncos and St George Illawarra Dragons from 4:05pm.

With the slightly shorter halves, this game is expected to be over at around 5:30pm, with the post-match presentation to follow shortly afterwards.

There will then be a break until 6:30pm, at which point the pre-match entertainment featuring the band One Republic, will commence.

That is expected to run until shortly after 7pm, at which point the field will be readied for the main game, with it to kick-off at 7:30pm. All going to timings and plan, the day should be all over by shortly after 9:30pm.

Full day schedule: NRL 2019 grand final day

12pm – NRL fan zone opens at ANZ Stadium

12:35pm – State Challenge coin toss and team sheets confirmed

1:20pm – ANZ Stadium gates open

1:35pm – State Challenge kick-off

2:20pm – State Challenge halftime

2:35pm – State Challenge second half commences

3:05pm – NRLW grand final coin toss and team sheets confirmed

3:20pm – State Challenge fulltime

3:30pm – State Challenge post-match presentation

4:05pm – NRLW grand final kick-off

4:40pm – NRLW grand final halftime

4:45pm – NRLW grand final second half commences

5:20pm – NRLW grand final fulltime

5:30pm – NRLW grand final post-match presentation

6:30pm – Pre-match entertainment featuring One Republic begins

6:30pm – NRL Grand Final coin toss and team sheets confirmed

7:10pm – Pre-match entertainment concludes

7:24pm – Teams enter ANZ Stadium

7:26pm – National anthem ceremony

7:30pm – NRL grand final kick-off

8:20pm – NRL grand final halftime

8:35pm – NRL grand final second half commences

9:25pm – NRL grand final fulltime

9:30pm – NRL grand final post-match presentation