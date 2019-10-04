Wallabies vs Uruguay start time: Rugby World Cup date, time, venue, squads, key information

The Wallabies will be back in action at the Rugby World Cup when they look to all but book their place in the quarter-finals as they take on Uruguay. The match is scheduled to be played on Saturday, October 5, with kick-off at 3:15pm (AEST).

To be played at the Oita Stadium in Japan, this will be Australia’s third match of the World Cup, and serves as an important one for them to bounce back on after a last-start loss.

While the tournament started in fine fashion with a good win over Fiji, the Wallabies fell to Wales last time out and are now almost certainly resigned to finishing second in the group, unless their European rivals slip up against one of the weaker sides.

The Wallabies are still expected to make the quarter-finals, and should deal with Uruguay and Georgia quite easily in their last two games.

For Uruguay, they are still in the hunt for a shock final eight appearance after a shock win over Fiji last time out, however, would need to continue the trend of beating teams who should be well ahead of them on paper.

Key game information: Rugby World Cup, Pool D, Australia vs Uruguay

Date: Saturday, October 5

Kick-off: 3:15pm (AEST)

Expected match finish time: 5pm (AEST)

Venue: Oita Stadium, Oita Prefecture, Japan

TV: Live, Fox Sports 503, Channel Ten

Online: Live, Kayo Sports, Foxtel App, Foxtel Now, TenPlay

Betting: Australia $1.0, Uruguay $151

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Teams

Australia

1. James Slipper (93 Tests)

2. Folau Fainga’a (11 Tests)

3. Allan Alaalatoa (35 Tests)

4. Rob Simmons (98 Tests)

5. Adam Coleman (36 Tests)

6. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto (18 Tests)

7. Michael Hooper (c) (97 Tests)

8. Jack Dempsey (12 Tests)

9. Nic White (28 Tests)

10. Christian Lealiifano (23 Tests)

11. Jordan Petaia (debut)

12. Matt To’omua (49 Tests)

13. Tevita Kuridrani (60 Tests)

14. Dane Haylett-Petty (35 Tests)

15. Kurtley Beale (89 Tests)

Reserves

16. Jordan Uelese (6 Tests)

17. Sekope Kepu (108 Tests)

18. Taniela Tupou (16 Tests)

19. Rory Arnold (24 Tests)

20. David Pocock (80 Tests)

21. Will Genia (107 Tests)

22. James O’Connor (50 Tests)

23. Adam Ashley-Cooper (120 Tests)

Uruguay

TBC

Broadcast information

There will be two ways to watch this match on TV, with both Fox Sports and Channel Ten covering every Wallabies’ match at the Rugby World Cup.

You’ll also be able to live stream the action through Kayo Sports, the Foxtel App or Foxtel Now.

Here at The Roar, we will carry the match live with a play-by-play blog, scores and highlights from 3pm (AEST).