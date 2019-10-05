WATCH: 19-year-old Jordan Petaia stars on Wallabies debut

19-year-old Jordan Petaia hasn’t looked daunted in his Wallabies debut, scoring his first international try in the 24th minute against Uruguay.

Petaia was on the end of a slick Wallabies passage and was set up by a perfect pass from Kurtley Beale.

It was the Wallabies’ second try of the match after Dane Haylett-Petty, having been switched to the wing, got over the line just five minutes in.

Petaia went up a gear soon after, cutting back inside soon after to slip through the Uruguay defence and assist Tevita Kuridrani.

While the winger was hailed as a shining light in an otherwise disappointing first-half performance from the Wallabies, he was nonetheless replaced by Adam Ashley-Cooper during the break.

Petaia is the first Wallaby to debut in a World Cup match since Berrick Barnes in 2007.