England demolish Argentina after early red card

England have continued their unbeaten run at the World Cup and booked a place in the semi-finals with a commanding 39-10 win over Argentina.
The Pumas were forced to play with 14 men for 62 minutes after Tomas Lavanni was red-carded for a shoulder charge to the head of Owen Farrell.
That left Argentina with a mountain to climb and they were unable to stay with Eddie Jones’ men.
The Pumas started well, Benjamin Urdapilleta nailing a penalty goal to make it 3-0.
England responded soon after, taking the lead with Jonny May’s try after a strong rolling maul.
Then the match was spun on its head when Lavanni was correctly giving his marching orders.
England struggled to use their extra man advantage for 15 minutes as the Pumas defending stoutly.
They grabbed their second try four minutes from half-time when Elliot Daly touched down out wide.
Farrell’s kicking was off as he failed to land all three of his early shots at goal.
Right on the interval England scored again, this time moving the ball well and Ben Youngs dummying his way over.
That made it 15-3 at the interval.
In the second half England upped their pressure and started to drag the Argentine defence side to side.
George Ford snuck over in the left-hand corner.
Farrell nailed his first kick of the game to make it 22-3.
The inside centre kicked a penalty and both teams emptied their benches.
In the 72nd minute Argentina got their only try of the match, Matias Moroni touching down after some brilliant interplay of passing.
But England finished strongly, bagging two tries in the final eight minutes to close out the game.
First Jack Nowell barged over in the corner, showing great strength.
Then Luke Cowan-Dickie crossed after a rolling maul.
England will now face France to see who finishes top of Pool C.
England 39
Argentina 10