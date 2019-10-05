How to watch England vs Argentina online or on TV: Rugby World Cup live stream, TV guide, start time

Argentina will aim to keep themselves in the running to play knockout matches at the Rugby World Cup when they take on England in a crucial Pool C clash. This is The Roar’s guide to live streaming the match online, or watching it on TV.

Kick-off in the match is scheduled for 6pm (AEST) on Saturday, October 5, with the match to be held in Japan’s capital city at the Tokyo Stadium.

The match is expected to be concluded by around 8pm (AEST).

It’s expected a sell-out crowd will be on hand for the crucial encounter, where England can wrap up a spot in the quarter-finals after their opening pair of victories at the tournament.

Argentina will be desperate though. Their loss in the opening game of Pool C action against leaves them needing to win this if they want to draw level with the French and English.

How to watch the match on TV in Australia

The only way to watch this match, as well as all other matches not featuring Australia at the Rugby World Cup, will be to tune in through Fox Sports.

They will broadcast the match on Channel 503, with coverage to begin following the post-game wrap of the Wallabies’ earlier clash against Uruguay, which starts at 3:15pm (AEST) and should be over around 45 minutes before England and Argentina are scheduled to kick-off.

To watch the broadcast of the match in Australia, you’ll need to ensure you have a valid Foxtel TV subscription, complete with the sports package of channels.

How to live stream the match online in Australia

If you’d prefer to live stream this crucial Rugby World Cup match online in Australia, there are a couple of ways available for you to do so.

The best of those is to tune in through dedicated sports streaming service, Kayo Sports, who have the rights to all of Foxtel’s sporting content and other selected events for $25 per month – this includes every game of the World Cup.

Foxtel’s normal dedicated streaming applications will also carry the match, with the Foxtel App being the way to go for those already with a TV subscription, and Foxtel Now to be used by those only wanting to stream Foxtel channels.

Both applications will require you to have the sports package of channels, and are available on any device you may own.

Here at The Roar, as with every other match played at the Rugby World Cup, you’ll be able to follow all the action with our live scores, minute-by-minute blog of the action, and highlights, all starting from 5:45pm (AEST).