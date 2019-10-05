The Roar
WATCH: Michael Cheika reacts to the Wallabies' win over Uruguay
Wallabies coach Michael Cheika had plenty of reasons to be happier following Australia’s win over Uruguay.

Though the Wallabies weren’t quite as fluent as some fans may have hoped, they nonetheless were far too powerful for the Uruguayans, overcoming two separate yellow cards to win by 35 points.

The Aussies piled on seven tries to one with Tevita Kuridrani posing a selection headache, scoring two of his own in a man of the match performance.

In an interview immediately after the win, Cheika downplayed the idea the Wallabies’ performance was a true game of very different halves, before rejecting suggestions there had been issues with the scrum.

The Wallabies will next take on Georgia on Friday in their final match of the pool stage.

