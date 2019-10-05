NRL grand final 2019 weather forecast: How will conditions impact Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders?

A wet lead-up to the NRL grand final should subside for the big game between the Sydney Roosters and Canberra Raiders to allow for a free-flowing contest at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.

The Olympic Stadium, which is set to host its final grand final before closing down for renovations which are expected to take at least two years, has been notoriously known for hosting slippery night games thanks to Sydney’s dew.

However, with warmer weather starting early this year, the only likely problem of moisture on the ground, even under lights at night, will be the rain which fell on Saturday, and is set to fall during the early hours of Sunday.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

One would hope the drainage of the ground will allow that to clear promptly to the point it won’t affect grand final day, however, with action starting at 1:35pm (AEST) in the first of three games, there is the chance the field may be a little chewed up by the time the NRL grand final gets to run around in the evening.

As it stands, the Bureau of Meteorology are anticipating that after between five and ten millimetres of rain on Saturday morning, leading through to around lunchtime, it should be mostly clear.

The current forecast for Sunday reads as follows:

Partly cloudy. Light winds becoming north to northeasterly 25 to 35 km/h in the morning..

The chance of rain for Sunday is listed as only ten per cent at this stage, however, that has fluctuated throughout the last 24 hours, while the wind could also play it’s part on the kicking game of both sides.

The temperature, which dropped to 20 on Saturday after a warm finish to the week in the harbour city, is expected to be back out to 26 on Sunday, and still hovering in the mid to low 20s come kick-off on Sunday night, which should set the scene for a beautiful Spring evening.

Advertisement