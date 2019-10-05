Wallabies vs Uruguay live stream, TV guide: How to watch the Rugby World Cup online or on TV in Australia

The Wallabies will continue their push towards the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup on Saturday afternoon when they face Uruguay in their third Pool D game. This is The Roar’s guide to live streaming the match online, or watching it on TV.

This match is scheduled to get underway at 3:15pm (AEST) on Saturday, October 5, with it to be played at the Oita Stadium in Japan.

The start time of mid-afternoon should ensure the game is completed by around 5:15pm (AEST) on Saturday.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Australia have split their results so far, picking up a victory in their first game after coming from behind to beat Fiji, before they suffered a defeat to Wales.

Uruguay, on the other hand, also have one win under their belt after surprising Fiji, however, fell heavily to Georgia in their other match and aren’t likely to take any more points from the tournament as they get set to take on the two top-ranked sides in Pool D.

How to watch the match on TV

As has been the case with each of the Wallabies’ matches so far throughout the Rugby World Cup, there will be a couple of ways to watch this one on TV.

The first of those is through the broadcaster of every match at the tournament, Fox Sport. Their coverage will commence at 2:30pm (AEST) on Channel 503.

To watch this coverage, you will need to ensure you have a valid Foxtel TV subscription, complete with the sports package of channels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The other way to watch the match on TV will be through free to air, on Channel Ten. Their coverage begins at 3pm (AEST).

How to live stream the match online

If you’d prefer to live stream the match online, then there will be a number of ways to do so, these being Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now, the Foxtel App or TenPlay.

The first three methods listed here will provide access to the Fox Sports coverage. Kayo is the best of those, enabling you to stream all of Foxtel’s sporting content, plus other selected events, for $25 per month.

The Foxtel App is for those who already have a TV subscription to Foxtel, while Now is the better application for those who want a Foxtel service in streaming capacity only.

You can use TenPlay to live stream this match of the Rugby World Cup for free, provided you sign up with a valid email address. It will carry the coverage available on the free to air network.

Here at The Roar, we will also cover the match with a live blog updated each minute, scores and highlights of all the action from 3pm (AEST).