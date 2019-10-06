How to live stream the NRL grand final overseas: Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders international broadcast, stream

On holidays overseas? Stuck out of the country for work? But still want to watch the NRL grand final when the Sydney Roosters tackle the Canberra Raiders on Sunday evening Australian time? Well, you are in the right place, because this is The Roar’s guide to live streaming the 2019 NRL grand final from outside of Australia and New Zealand.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:15pm (AEDT) on Sunday. If you’re not quite across time conversions, then don’t worry, there is a nice handy guide at the bottom of this piece that should help you work them out.

The Roosters come into the big dance as red-hot favourites after knocking over the Melbourne Storm last weekend, however, the Raiders have also been playing excellent footy and have an extra days rest, thanks to their preliminary final being played on the Friday evening.

So, how do I live stream the grand final overseas?

As for streaming the grand final when it does kick-off, you’ll be able to do that through the Watch NRL website or application.

This is the NRL’s official overseas streaming platform, with it covering every game of the season and finals series, Origin, and most of the rugby league shows produced by the game’s broadcasters.

A pricing structure can be found below.

Subscription AUD USD GPB EUR 12 Months $189 $149 £125 €149 Monthly $33 $28 £22 €28 Weekly $19 $17 £13 €17 Finals series pass $79 $60 £48 €50

And what about if I’d prefer to watch it on TV

According to the NRL’s official guide, plenty of countries from around the world should have the game broadcast live through a TV station.

To find out if you’re country is on the list, you can find the NRL’s overseas TV broadcasters here.

You said there’d be a start time guide

And there is. Below is a list of start times that you’ll find in major centres around the world.

City Start time Nadi, Fiji 9:30pm Auckland, New Zealand 9:30pm Tokyo, Japan 6:30pm Beijing, China 5:30pm New Dheli, India 3pm Abu Dhabi, UAE 1:30pm Moscow, Russia 12:30pm Athens, Greece 12:30pm Cairo, Egypt 11:30am Paris, France 11:30am Johannesburg, South Africa 11:30am London, England 10:30am Reykjavik, Iceland 9:30am Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 6:30am New York, USA 5:30am Toronto, Canda 5:30am Mexico City, Mexico 4:30am Los Angeles, USA 2:30am Hawaii, USA 11:30pm, Sat

And, of course, we’d recommend keeping it locked to The Roar throughout the game, where we will cover all the action with a minute-by-minute live blog, scores, and highlights of all the action.