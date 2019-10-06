How to watch Newtown Jets vs Burleigh Bears online or on TV: NRL State Championship live stream, TV guide, start time

The Newtown Jets and Burleigh Bears will both get their first chance in playing at the NRL State Championship as they look to turn their state premierships into a national title. This is The Roar’s guide to live streaming the match online, or watching it on TV.

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 1:35pm (AEDT) on Sunday, October 6, with it to be played at ANZ Stadium in Homebush.

The first game of three to be played on NRL grand final day, the match pits the winners of the New South Wales Cup against the Queensland Cup premiers for the right to be crowned national champions.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

How to watch the match on TV

There will be two ways to watch this match on TV, with both Fox Sports and Channel 9 set to cover the action.

To watch the match on Fox Sports through Fox League, which can be found on Channel 502, you’ll need to have a valid Foxtel TV subscription, complete with the sports package of channels.

How to live stream the match online

If you’d prefer to live stream the action, then there will be plenty of ways to do so.

The best of these is to tune in through Kayo Sports, who have a live stream of all Foxtel’s sporting content and other selected events and matches from $25 per month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

You’ll also be able to use Foxtel’s traditional streaming applications, being the Foxtel App or Foxtel Now.

Channel 9 will also stream the game through their dedicated online platform, 9Now, while the NRL Digital Pass will also have the live stream.

You can follow the match on The Roar as well with our live scores, blog and highlights from 1:20pm (AEST).

Key game information: NRL State Championship, Newtown Jets vs Burleigh Bears

Date: Sunday, October 6

Kick-off: 1:35pm (AEDT)

Venue: ANZ Stadium, Homebush

TV: Live, Fox League 502 and Channel 9

Online: Live, Kayo Sports, Foxtel App, Foxtel Now, 9Now, NRL Digital pass

Referees: Todd Smith, Tyson Brough

Squads

Newtown Jets

1. Will Kennedy 2. Sione Katoa 3. Aaron Gray 4. Ronaldo Mulitalo 5. Tyrone Phillips 6. Jack Williams 7. Braydon Trindall 8. Toby Rudolf 9. Blayke Brailey 10. Jaimin Jolliffe 11. Scott Sorensen 12. Jayson Bukuya 13. Billy Magoulias

Interchange: 14. Teig Wilton 16. Siosifa Talakai 19. Matt Evans 23. Daniel Vasquez 15. Jackson Ferris 18. Luke Poiselli 20. Grant Garvey 21. Wesley Lolo

Burleigh Bears

1. Kurtis Rowe 2. Tyrone Roberts-Davis 3. Sami Sauiluma 4. Joshua Berkers 5. Anthony Don 6. Dylan Phythian 7. Jamal Fogarty 8. Luke Page 9. Pat Politoni 10. Jack Buchanan 11. Hayden Schwass 12. Blake Leary 13. Sam Coster

Interchange: 14. Matt Robinson 15. Joshua Rogers 16. Oliver Percy 17. Apiata Noema-matenga 18. Jeff Lynch 19. Josh Ailaomai

Advertisement