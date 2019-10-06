The Roar
League
NRL grand final start time: When is Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders? Date, venue, squads, key information
One hour ago
The NRL grand final has arrived, with the Canberra Raiders set to battle the Sydney Roosters for the right to be crowned champion. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm (AEDT) on Sunday, October 6.

The match will be played at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, which is the stadium which formerly hosted the 2000 Olympic Games.

The match provided it doesn’t go to extra time or suffer from any extravagant delays, should conclude at around 9:30pm (AEDT), with halftime to be at around 8:20pm (AEDT).

ANZ Stadium has hosted every NRL grand final since it opened in 1999, however, 2019 will be the last for the venue for at least two years as it closes for renovations, making this a special occasion for both the Raiders and Roosters.

The Roosters enter the match as the heavy favourites for the contest, but the Raiders, who beat the South Sydney Rabbitohs at home last weekend in the preliminary final, have plenty of confidence and should make this a good grand final.

Key game information: NRL grand final, Sydney Roosters vs Canberra Raiders

Date: Sunday, October 6
Kick-off: 7:30pm (AEDT)
Venue: ANZ Stadium, Homebush
TV: Live, Channel 9
Online: Live, 9Now
Betting: Roosters $1.30, Raiders $3.10
Overall record: Played 62, Roosters 34, Raiders 28
Referees: Ben Cummins, Gerard Sutton

Teams

Sydney Roosters
1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Joseph Manu 5. Brett Morris 6. Luke Keary 7. Cooper Cronk 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Sam Verrills 10. Isaac Liu 11. Boyd Cordner 12. Mitchell Aubusson 13. Victor Radley
Interchange: 14. Angus Crichton 15. Zane Tetevano 16. Nat Butcher 17. Siosiua Taukeiaho 20. Jake Friend 21. Ryan Hall

Canberra Raiders
1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Nick Cotric 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Joseph Leilua 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Aidan Sezer 8. Josh Papalii 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Iosia Soliola 11. John Bateman 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Joseph Tapine
Interchange: 14. Bailey Simonsson 15. Emre Guler 16. Corey Horsburgh 17. Dunamis Lui 19. Ryan Sutton 20. Siliva Havili

Broadcast information

As is the case every other year, there will only be one way to watch the grand final on TV, which is through Channel 9.

They also own live streaming and digital rights to the game through the 9Now platform.

You’ll be able to follow the match here on The Roar with our live scores, blog and highlights of the action from 7:15pm (AEST).

