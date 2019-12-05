Revealing The Roar's NRL team of the decade for the 2010s

The 2019 NRL report card: The bottom eight
Last week we looked at how each of the finalists performed in 2019 and graded them.
With the decade winding down, we’ve been naming our teams of the decade in nearly every sport.
The rugby union international XV and AFL All Australian teams of the decade have already been revealed. Today, it’s the NRL’s turn.
We were joined on the Game of Codes podcast by Roar NRL expert Tim Gore to ‘politely discuss’ (i.e. argue vehemently) about who makes the cut and who misses out.
While there were plenty of consensus picks, when there was a disagreement, the experts really disagreed.
Listen to the debate in the player above to find out how the team was put together, as well as who didn’t make the cut!
The Roar’s NRL team of the decade
1. Billy Slater (Storm)*
2. Semi Radradra (Eels)*
3. Greg Inglis (Rabbitohs)*
4. Jamie Lyon (Sea Eagles)
5. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Roosters, Warriors)
6. Johnathan Thurston (Cowboys)*
7. Cooper Cronk (Storm, Roosters)*
8. Matt Scott (Cowboys)
9. Cameron Smith (Storm)*
10. Jesse Bromwich (Storm)*
11. Sam Burgess (Rabbitohs)*
12. Paul Gallen (Sharks)
13. Jason Taumalolo (Cowboys)*
Interchange
14. James Maloney (Warriors, Roosters, Sharks, Panthers)*
15. Corey Parker (Broncos)
16. James Graham (Bulldogs, Dragons)
17. Andrew Fifita (Tigers, Sharks)
*Denotes consensus pick
Visit our Game of Codes hub to catch the full episode and be sure to subscribe and review on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or wherever else you’re listening.