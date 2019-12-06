Tim Tszyu vs Jack Brubaker fight card; Tszyu vs Brubaker full undercard and early fights

Join The Roar
The IBF Australasian Super Welterweight title is up for grabs as Tim Tszyu and Jack Brubaker clash at the International Convetion Centre in Sydney. Here, you can check out the full fight card for the main event at 7pm (AEDT) on Friday, December 6.
Date: Friday, December 6
Main card start time: 7pm (AEDT)
Expected main event start time: 9:15pm (AEDT)
Venue: International Convention Centre, Sydney
TV: Live, Main Event TV (Foxtel channel 521)
Online: Nil
Odds: Tszyu $1.12, Brubaker $5.70
Tim Tszyu – son of Australian boxing legend Kosta – is looking to make it 15 wins from 15 starts in his career. He starts as the very warm favourite to defend his super welterweight title against fellow Aussie Jack Brubaker, who is 16-2-2 lifetime.
The biggest fight on the undercard is between ex-NRL players Justin Hodges and Darcy Lussick. Hodges, who is 2-0-0 in his career, will reportedly take on Paul Gallen in the ring if he wins this match.
Luke Boyd is also out to continue his meteoric rise. The 2008 Olympian, who is 8-0-0 in his career, knocked out his latest opponent in his 37 seconds.
|Main card – 7pm (AEDT)
|Fight
|Class
|Pouono Lopeti vs Michael Chrara
|Light heavyweight
|Justin Hodges vs Darcy Lussick
|Heavyweight
|Luke Boyd vs Masing Warawara
|Super bantamweight
|Damien Hooper vs Robert Berridge
|Light heavyweight
|Trent Broadhurst vs David Light
|Cruiserweight
|Nathaniel May vs Bruno Tarimo
|Super featherweight
|Tim Tszyu vs Jack Brubaker
|Super welterweight