Tim Tszyu vs Jack Brubaker live stream, TV guide: How to watch Tszyu vs Brubaker online or on TV

Aussie boxer Tim Tszyu will look to defend his IBF Australasian super welterweight title against countryman Jack Brubaker, while there’s also an all-NRL clash on the undercard. Here is The Roar’s handy guide to live streaming the Tszyu-Brubaker fight, or watching it on TV.

The main fight is scheduled to begin at roughly 9:15pm (AEDT) on Friday, December 6. This is entirely dependent, however, on how long the other fights on the main card take. The main card begins at 7pm.

How to watch the fight on TV in Australia

You’ve only got one option if you want to watch this fight on TV – Main Event. Main Event is a pay-per-view service, available through Foxtel.

Their broadcast will cover the main card and, as such, begins at 7pm (AEDT). Main Event is viewable on Foxtel channel 521, with the fight itself costing $49.95. You will, however, need a valid Foxtel TV subscription to get access to Main Event in the first place.

How to live stream the fight online

As Main Event is one of a very small handful of Fox Sports services not available through their streaming options – or via Kayo – there is no way to stream this fight online.

If you’re not subscribed to Foxtel, you’ll need to find a venue showing the fight if you want to catch it live.

However, The Roar will have video highlights, expert analysis and a regularly-updated live blog where you can catch all the action.

