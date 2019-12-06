When are the WBBL finals? WBBL semi-finals start time, date, venue, key information

The WBBL|05 finas is upon us, with the Adelaide Strikers, Perth Scorchers, Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades set to face off for the 2019 WBBL title. The semi-final weekend begins at 11:10am (AEDT) on Saturday, December 7.

The two WBBL semi-finals will be played as a double-header, with the first match – between the Strikers and Scorchers – to be played at 11:10am, with the second match – between the Heat and Renegades – to take place at 2:50pm. Both games will be played at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field.

The final will then be played at 2:40pm on Sunday, December 8 at the same venue.

The Heat enter the finals as warm favourites. After losing three of their first five matches, a seven-game winning streak set up a first-place finish. The Adelaide Strikers also finished on 10-4, but missed out on top spot due to net run rate. Perth finished third on 9-5, while the Renegades scraped into fourth at 8-6.

Key game information: WBBL|05 semi-final – Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers

Date: Saturday, December 7

First ball: 11:10am (AEDT)

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

TV: Live, Fox Cricket 501 and Channel 7

Online: Live, Foxtel app, Foxtel now, Kayo Sports and 7Plus

Betting: Strikers $1.65, Scorchers $2.20

Umpires: TBC

Squads

Adelaide Strikers

Suzie Bates (c) (New Zealand), Darcie Brown, Sarah Coyte, Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Eliza Doddridge, Ellie Falconer, Katie Mack, Tahlia McGrath, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O’Neill, Bridget Patterson, Alex Price, Tabatha Saville, Megan Schutt (Southern Stars), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Amanda-Jade Wellington (Southern Stars), Lauren Winfield* (England)

Perth Scorchers

Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Nicole Bolton (Southern Stars), Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Kim Garth (Ireland), Heather Graham, Kath Hempenstall, Amy Jones (England), Emma King, Meg Lanning (Southern Stars), Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Redmayne, Natalie Sciver (England)

Key game information: WBBL|05 semi-final – Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades

Date: Saturday, December 7

First ball: 2:50pm (AEDT)

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

TV: Live, Fox Cricket 501 and Channel 7

Online: Live, Foxtel app, Foxtel now, Kayo Sports and 7Plus

Betting: Heat $1.50, Renegades $2.50

Umpires: TBC

Squads

Brisbane Heat

Lilly Mills (cc), Charli Knott (cc), Haidee Birkett, Maddy Green (New Zealand), Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Jess Jonassen (Southern Stars), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Delissa Kimmince (Australia), Beth Mooney (Australia), Georgia Prestwidge, Kirby Short, Courtney Sippel

Melbourne Renegades

Jess Duffin (c), Tammy Beaumont (England), Makinley Blows, Maitlan Brown, Josie Dooley, Erica Kershaw, Claire Koski, Carly Leeson, Sophie Molineux (Southern Stars), Courtney Neale, Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu (New Zealand), Georgia Wareham (Southern Stars), Courtney Webb, Danni Wyatt (England)

Broadcast information

The match will be available on both pay TV – through Fox Cricket (Foxtel channel 501) – an on free-to-air via Channel 7. Check your local listings to see whether the WBBL is on 7mate in your area.

If you’d prefer to live stream the action, you can do so via Kayo Sports, the Foxtel App, Foxtel Now or 7Plus.

At The Roar we will, of course, have you covered with live blogs of both matches, as well as video highlights.