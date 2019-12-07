Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua fight card; Joshua vs Ruiz 2 full undercard and early fights

Last time, it was one of the biggest boxing upsets in recent memory. This time, Anthony Joshua is looking to get back on the winners list against Andy Ruiz in a mouth-watering rematch in Saudi Arabia. We’ve got the full fight card for the big event, which gets underway at 4am (AEDT) on Sunday, December 8.

Key fight information: Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua II

Date: Sunday, December 8 (AEDT)

Main card start time: 4am (AEDT)

Expected main event start time: 7:30am (AEDT)

Venue: Diriyah Arena, Saudi Arabia

TV: Live, Main Event TV (Foxtel channel 521)

Online: Nil

Odds: Joshua $1.37, Ruiz $2.92

Main event

Joshua’s perfect 22-0-0 record was spoiled when these fighters sparred at New York’s Madison Square Garden in June, earlier this year. A technical knockout in the seventh round saw “Destroyer” Ruiz land an enormous upset win to claim the heavyweight title.

Now, the two fighters will face off again, with the unified WBA, IBG, WBO and IBO heavyweight world titles on the line.

Other fights

It’s an all-heavyweight affair on the main card, with the other four fights all in the same weight class and all pencilled in for 12 rounds of action. There are no Aussies to cheer for on the main card.

