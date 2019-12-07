Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua fight card; Joshua vs Ruiz 2 full undercard and early fights

Join The Roar
Become a member to join in Australia's biggest sporting debate, submit articles, receive updates straight to your inbox and keep up with your favourite teams and authors.
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
By joining The Roar you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions
Login and get Roaring
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
Last time, it was one of the biggest boxing upsets in recent memory. This time, Anthony Joshua is looking to get back on the winners list against Andy Ruiz in a mouth-watering rematch in Saudi Arabia. We’ve got the full fight card for the big event, which gets underway at 4am (AEDT) on Sunday, December 8.
Date: Sunday, December 8 (AEDT)
Main card start time: 4am (AEDT)
Expected main event start time: 7:30am (AEDT)
Venue: Diriyah Arena, Saudi Arabia
TV: Live, Main Event TV (Foxtel channel 521)
Online: Nil
Odds: Joshua $1.37, Ruiz $2.92
Joshua’s perfect 22-0-0 record was spoiled when these fighters sparred at New York’s Madison Square Garden in June, earlier this year. A technical knockout in the seventh round saw “Destroyer” Ruiz land an enormous upset win to claim the heavyweight title.
Now, the two fighters will face off again, with the unified WBA, IBG, WBO and IBO heavyweight world titles on the line.
It’s an all-heavyweight affair on the main card, with the other four fights all in the same weight class and all pencilled in for 12 rounds of action. There are no Aussies to cheer for on the main card.
|Main card – 7pm (AEDT)
|Fight
|Class
|Mahammadrasul Majidov vs Tom Little
|Heavyweight
|Filip Hrgovic vs Eric Molina
|Heavyweight
|Alexander Povetkin vs Michael Hunter
|Heavyweight
|Dillian Whyte vs Mariusz Wach
|Heavyweight
|Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua
|Heavyweight