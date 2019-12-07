Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua live stream, TV guide: How to watch Joshua vs Ruiz 2 online or on TV

It’s a rematch for the ages as Anthony Joshua looks to exact revenge on Andy Ruiz for his shock loss – one of the biggest in boxing history – earlier this year. This is The Roar’s guide on live streaming Joshua vs Ruiz II, or watching it on TV.

The main card gets underway at the particularly unfriendly time of 4am (AEDT) on Sunday, December 8. However, the presence of four 12-round fights on the undercard means the main event itself should begin at roughly 7:30am.

How to watch the fight on TV in Australia

As with most major boxing events, there’s only one TV option for this fight; Main Event, a pay-per-view service available through Foxtel.

They’ll have coverage of the entire main card from 4am (AEDT) on Foxtel channel 521. You need a valid Foxtel TV subscription to view Main Event, while you’ll also need to pay a one-off fee of $49.95 to watch the fight.

How to live stream the fight online

Unfortunately, there is no way for Aussies to live stream this fight. Most of Foxtel’s sporting content is available through Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now or the Foxtel App, but Main Event is the biggest exception.

As such, if you can’t get to a TV – be it your own or one at the pub – you’ll struggle to catch this fight live.

Don’t fret though. The Roar will have video highlights, a live blog and all the reaction to keep you in the loop.

