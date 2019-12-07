Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua start time: When is Joshua vs Ruiz 2? Date, time, venue, key information

One of the most heavily-anticipated rematches of the year gets underway as Anthony Joshua takes on Andy Ruiz for the second time this year.

The main card commences at 4am (AEDT) on Sunday, December 8, although the Joshua vs Ruiz clash is scheduled to get underway at roughly 7:30am (AEDT).

Joshua suffered what many consider to be one of the biggest upsets in boxing history after losing to Ruiz via technical knockout in the seventh round of their clash in June. The previously undefeated Englishman is looking to right the ship in a mouth-watering rematch with his Mexican-American opponent in Saudi Arabia.

The fight card features four additional twelve-round heavyweight bouts.

Key fight information: Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua II

Date: Sunday, December 8 (AEDT)

Main card start time: 4am (AEDT)

Expected main event start time: 7:30am (AEDT)

Venue: Diriyah Arena, Saudi Arabia

TV: Live, Main Event TV (Foxtel channel 521)

Online: Nil

Odds: Joshua $1.37, Ruiz $2.92

Full fight card

Main card

Mahammadrasul Majidov vs Tom Little – Heavyweight

Filip Hrgovic vs Eric Molina – Heavyweight

Alexander Povetkin vs Michael Hunter – Heavyweight

Dillian Whyte vs Mariusz Wach – Heavyweight

Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua – Heavyweight

Broadcast information

Main Event is your only option if you want to watch this bout. The fight costs $49.95 to watch on the pay-per-view service, although this does give you access to the full main card. You will need a valid Foxtel TV subscription to have access to Main Event.

The Roar will, of course, have the fight covered with a live blog, highlights and expert analysis.