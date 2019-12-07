Australia ease into Dubai Sevens quarters

Australia have cruised into the quarter-finals of the Dubai Sevens after convincing victories over Scotland, the USA and Ireland.

Scotland were put to the sword 43-14 on Friday in the opening group match before were brushed aside 45-21.

A 24-12 triumph over the Americans ensured a top-place finish in Pool B to set up a quarter-final clash against Samoa with the US taking on New Zealand.

World series champion Fiji have failed to reach the last-eight for the first time after losing out to France and Argentina on points difference on Friday.

A two-time champion in Dubai since it joined the world series 20 years ago, Fiji lost to Argentina 24-21 after leading 21-12, then beat France 24-14 but not by enough in their last pool match.

Argentina will face South Africa in the quarter-finals on Saturday, and France will meet England.

In the women’s event, Australia also cruised through their group unbeaten beating Fiji 38-0, Ireland and Spain by the same scoreline of 38-5.

They will now face the Spanish again for a place in the semi-finals on Saturday.

