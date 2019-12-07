Australia ease into Dubai Sevens quarters

Game of Codes is The Roar’s multi-sport podcast.
Join The Roar
Become a member to join in Australia's biggest sporting debate, submit articles, receive updates straight to your inbox and keep up with your favourite teams and authors.
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
By joining The Roar you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions
Login and get Roaring
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
Australia have cruised into the quarter-finals of the Dubai Sevens after convincing victories over Scotland, the USA and Ireland.
Scotland were put to the sword 43-14 on Friday in the opening group match before were brushed aside 45-21.
A 24-12 triumph over the Americans ensured a top-place finish in Pool B to set up a quarter-final clash against Samoa with the US taking on New Zealand.
World series champion Fiji have failed to reach the last-eight for the first time after losing out to France and Argentina on points difference on Friday.
A two-time champion in Dubai since it joined the world series 20 years ago, Fiji lost to Argentina 24-21 after leading 21-12, then beat France 24-14 but not by enough in their last pool match.
Argentina will face South Africa in the quarter-finals on Saturday, and France will meet England.
In the women’s event, Australia also cruised through their group unbeaten beating Fiji 38-0, Ireland and Spain by the same scoreline of 38-5.
They will now face the Spanish again for a place in the semi-finals on Saturday.
© AAP