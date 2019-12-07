WBBL finals live stream and TV guide: How to watch the WBBL semi-finals online or on TV

The WBBL finals are upon us, with four teams set to battle for the WBBL05 crown on Saturday, December 7. The Adelaide Strikers, Perth Scorchers, Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades will play-off for the title. This is The Roar’s guide to live streaming the WBBL finals online, or watching the matches on TV.

The two matches will be played at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field on December 7. The first match, between the Strikers and Scorchers, will take place at 11:10am (AEDT), while the second match, between the Heat and Renegades, gets underway at 2:50pm.

How to watch the WBBL finals on TV

All WBBL finals will be available on both Fox Sports and Channel 7, so you’ll be spoilt for choice if you’re trying to catch the semis on a television screen.

Fox Sports’ coverage will be on Fox Cricket (channel 501), beginning with The Blast at 10:40am (AEDT). That program leads straight into the first semi at 11:10am, before going straight onto the next semi at 2:50pm. Their coverage concludes with another episode of The Blast at 5:50pm.

To watch Fox Cricket, you need a valid Foxtel TV subscription, with the sports package included.

Seven’s coverage commences roughly ten minutes before the first match. It will be on 7mate in most territories, but check your local listings to be sure.

How to live stream the WBBL final online

There are a number of options available to you if you want to stream the WBBL finals.

The first is Kayo Sports, a streaming service that gives you access to all of Foxtel’s sporting content – including Fox Cricket. A Kayo subscription will run you $25 a month, but you may be eligible for a free trial if you’ve never used the service before.

Alternatively, you can sign up for Foxtel Now – a streaming-only variant of Foxtel – or you can use Foxtel App, which will allow you to stream your existing Foxtel TV subscription at no extra charge.

You can also access a free stream through the 7Plus app.

As always, The Roar will have you covered with live blogs of both matches, as well as video highlights and expert reaction.