Cricket charity match start time: When is the BBL Big Appeal? Date, time, venue players, broadcast guide

Superstars of the cricketing world will gather in Australia for a one-off charity match to raise money for bushfire relief. Wet weather in Sydney has forced the cricket charity match to be rescheduled to 3:15pm (AEDT) on Sunday, February 9 at Melbourne’s Junction Oval.

The match will now be played as double-header alongside Australia’s women’s T20 match against England. This venue and time change has forced several stars to pull out, so check out The Roar’s ultimate guide to the big game to keep up to date.

The Big Appeal – Cricket Bushfire appeal match key information

Date: Sunday, February 9

Time: 3:15pm (AEDT)

Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne

TV: Seven Network, Fox Cricket

Online: Kayo Sports

Big Appeal – Cricket Bushfire appeal teams and players

The logistical changes have forced the withdrawal of Shane Warne, Michael Clarke and Mike Hussey – among others. The actual playing XIs themselves will be decided during the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Challenger final on Thursday night, by team captains Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist.

This is the current list of players.

Ricky Ponting (c), Adam Gilchrist (c), Wasim Akram, Alex Blackwell, Dan Christian, Brad Haddin, Matthew Hayden, Luke Hodge, Justin Langer, Brett Lee, Brian Lara, Nick Riewoldt, Yuvraj Singh, Cam Smith, Andrew Symonds, Elyse Villani, Shane Watson.

Coaches: Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh

Cricket charity Bushfire Bash match rules

The Bushfire Bash will be a ten-over per side match – with a five-over powerplay – with several modified cricket rules. There are no bowling restrictions, with both fielders and batsmen also eligible to be subbed in or out by their captains as they see fit. Batsmen will also be immune from getting out on their first ball.

Bushfire Bash live stream, TV guide

According to Cricket Australia, the Bushfire Bash will be broadcast live on Channel Seven and Fox Cricket, with Kayo Sports also providing a live stream. Given the hastily-organised nature of the reschedule, check your local listings beforehand to be absolutely certain.