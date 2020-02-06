Cricket charity match start time: When is the BBL Big Appeal? Date, time, venue players, broadcast guide

Join The Roar
Become a member to join in Australia's biggest sporting debate, submit articles, receive updates straight to your inbox and keep up with your favourite teams and authors.
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
By joining The Roar you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions
Login and get Roaring
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
Superstars of the cricketing world will gather in Australia for a one-off charity match to raise money for bushfire relief. Wet weather in Sydney has forced the cricket charity match to be rescheduled to 3:15pm (AEDT) on Sunday, February 9 at Melbourne’s Junction Oval.
The match will now be played as double-header alongside Australia’s women’s T20 match against England. This venue and time change has forced several stars to pull out, so check out The Roar’s ultimate guide to the big game to keep up to date.
Date: Sunday, February 9
Time: 3:15pm (AEDT)
Venue: Junction Oval, Melbourne
TV: Seven Network, Fox Cricket
Online: Kayo Sports
The logistical changes have forced the withdrawal of Shane Warne, Michael Clarke and Mike Hussey – among others. The actual playing XIs themselves will be decided during the Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder Challenger final on Thursday night, by team captains Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist.
This is the current list of players.
Ricky Ponting (c), Adam Gilchrist (c), Wasim Akram, Alex Blackwell, Dan Christian, Brad Haddin, Matthew Hayden, Luke Hodge, Justin Langer, Brett Lee, Brian Lara, Nick Riewoldt, Yuvraj Singh, Cam Smith, Andrew Symonds, Elyse Villani, Shane Watson.
Coaches: Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh
The Bushfire Bash will be a ten-over per side match – with a five-over powerplay – with several modified cricket rules. There are no bowling restrictions, with both fielders and batsmen also eligible to be subbed in or out by their captains as they see fit. Batsmen will also be immune from getting out on their first ball.
According to Cricket Australia, the Bushfire Bash will be broadcast live on Channel Seven and Fox Cricket, with Kayo Sports also providing a live stream. Given the hastily-organised nature of the reschedule, check your local listings beforehand to be absolutely certain.