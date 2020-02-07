AFLW 2020 live stream and TV guide

Join The Roar
Become a member to join in Australia's biggest sporting debate, submit articles, receive updates straight to your inbox and keep up with your favourite teams and authors.
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
By joining The Roar you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions
Login and get Roaring
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
The 2020 AFLW season kicks off this evening, with new club Richmond taking on last years runner-up Carlton.
The Tigers are one of four new teams for the fourth AFLW season – they’re joined by Gold Coast, St Kilda and West Coast – which means fans now have seven games per week to check out.
Here’s The Roar’s guide to watching every match of the season on your TV, or streaming it live from your mobile or device.
Once again, Channel Seven and Foxtel hold the rights for all AFLW games in 2020.
Three games per week will be shown live on Seven or 7mate – however, which games these are will depend on your home state.
For instance, as with the AFL, interstate teams (Adelaide, Brisbane, Fremantle, Gold Coast, GWS and West Coast) will have all their matches live on free to air TV in their home state. While the majority of these matches will be on the main Seven channel, a few may be shown on 7mate instead.
Like in all previous AFLW seasons, Fox Footy will broadcast all matches live, including those also being shown on 7.
For more information on which games will be on free to air TV in your state, check out the AFLW Broadcast Guide.
AFLW fans have a multitude of options to stream matches live in 2020.
Unlike with the men’s competition, the AFL provide a live stream of all matches at the AFLW match centre,. Simply click on the match you want to watch and start streaming.
If you already have a Kayo Sports subscription, you’ll be able to watch every match live there, too.