AFLW 2020 live stream and TV guide

The 2020 AFLW season kicks off this evening, with new club Richmond taking on last years runner-up Carlton.

The Tigers are one of four new teams for the fourth AFLW season – they’re joined by Gold Coast, St Kilda and West Coast – which means fans now have seven games per week to check out.

Here’s The Roar’s guide to watching every match of the season on your TV, or streaming it live from your mobile or device.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

TV

Once again, Channel Seven and Foxtel hold the rights for all AFLW games in 2020.

Three games per week will be shown live on Seven or 7mate – however, which games these are will depend on your home state.

For instance, as with the AFL, interstate teams (Adelaide, Brisbane, Fremantle, Gold Coast, GWS and West Coast) will have all their matches live on free to air TV in their home state. While the majority of these matches will be on the main Seven channel, a few may be shown on 7mate instead.

Like in all previous AFLW seasons, Fox Footy will broadcast all matches live, including those also being shown on 7.

For more information on which games will be on free to air TV in your state, check out the AFLW Broadcast Guide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Live stream

AFLW fans have a multitude of options to stream matches live in 2020.

Unlike with the men’s competition, the AFL provide a live stream of all matches at the AFLW match centre,. Simply click on the match you want to watch and start streaming.

If you already have a Kayo Sports subscription, you’ll be able to watch every match live there, too.