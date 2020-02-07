Racing selections for Saturday, 8 February

Join The Roar
Become a member to join in Australia's biggest sporting debate, submit articles, receive updates straight to your inbox and keep up with your favourite teams and authors.
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
By joining The Roar you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms & Conditions
Login and get Roaring
Oops! You must provide an email address to create a Roar account
When using Facebook to create or log in to an account, you need to grant The Roar permission to see your email address
Opinion
What about the weather? The diary’s clear, the numbers are done and then now this.
With scratchings-galore certain and a bog if they manage to get on in Sydney, I’ve turned my attention to the good meeting (and good weather – comparatively) in Melbourne.
Hopefully there are a few winners over the quaddie legs below to keep my slender lead intact for the year and the boys in the west fed and happy.
Running total
Units bet: 40
Units won: 41
Total: +1 (based on one unit win bet on each top selection, NSW dividends)
Caulfield tips
Race 6 – 8 Sartorial Splendor
It’s the right sort of race here for the Splendor, who also rated highly last week but was scratched for this. No superstars, shouldn’t be too pressed in the lead and hopefully extends in the straight. Anaheed has Manikato form, 1/2/3 are also around the mark.
Race 7 – 2 Odeon
I really like Odeon, who is doing very well just below this level and should be just off the speed. Miss Siska has good fresh form but is 0/6 at the mile, Duca Valentinois and Tinkermosa don’t win often but at their best can bob up here.
Race 8 – 1 Avilius
Taking the class is the permanent angle and I’m backing Avilius first-up. He will get back, giving Hey Doc and Scales of Justice their chance if they’re good enough. I’m scared of Alabama Express, but I think Fierce Impact and Begood Toya Mother are worth risking up in weight.
Race 9 – 9 Sylvia’s Mother
It’s a tricky little mares’ race to finish, going with the 9 to be ready fresh. She was impressive last time in, including a good first-up run where she was unlucky at a short price. I have Invictus Salute as the main danger, a horse that has placed at her last four starts but is a query at 1200 metres.
Good luck all, please let me know any specials or advice in the comments here below.