Wallabies to play Rugby Championship game in Newcastle this year

For the first time in the competition’s history, Australia will play a Rugby Championship match in Newcastle, following the announcement their match against Argentina will be played in the Hunter city this year.

The Wallabies haven’t played a Test in Newcastle since an infamous loss to Scotland eight years ago, although the Wallaroos played Japan at McDonald Jones Stadium just last year.

This year’s match against Los Pumas will be played on September 5, following other home encounters with the All Blacks in Melbourne and Springboks in Perth on August 8 and 29 respectively.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

“Newcastle is a sports-mad city and the support for both men’s and women’s rugby is almost second to none across the country,” said Rugby AU CEO Raelene Castle.

“We can’t wait to showcase the Wallabies in one of our strongest rugby communities and getting out and about in the community to allow locals to get up close and personal with the team.

“If the support from the region for the Wallaroos Test last year is any guide, the first ever Rugby Championship match is going to be one of the biggest events of the year and will certainly be one of the highlights of our 2020 Test match calendar.”

The last Wallabies match in Newcastle was a dour affair played in atrocious, wet conditions. No tries were scored, with both sides exchanging penalties, and Greig Laidlaw’s 80th-minute effort seeing Scotland home 9-6. That’s a spectacle Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes is hoping to avoid this time around.

“Novocastrians are very educated sports fans and know that the open, attacking brand of rugby that both the Wallabies and Pumas play will make for an evening spectacle not to be missed at the start of Spring, when the weather should be much more conducive than the torrential June rain that hampered the Scottish Test back in 2012.”

Newcastle is seeing more rugby played at McDonald Jones Stadium, with the Waratahs to play their second game at the venue in as many seasons tomorrow when they take on the Blues.

Advertisement

Advertisement