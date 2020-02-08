FFA forced to cancel Sydney derby due to wet weather

Have we all just given up on the A-League?
Only the A-League could schedule three major derbies in one weekend and be forced to watch on helplessly as torrential rain threatens to ruin the spectacle in at least two of them.
The Sydney A-League derby between Sydney FC and Western Sydney has been postponed due to torrential rain in the Sydney basin, Football Federation Australia announced.
Rain is forecast to continue after bucketing down in Sydney for the last 48 hours, and after assessment of Netstrata Jubilee Stadium as well as consultations with Sydney FC, the Wanderers and match officials, the fixture has been called off.
“With over 100mm of rain falling in the Sydney area over the past two days, and in the interest of player welfare, all parties agreed that it was not possible to play the match as scheduled today,” said FFA Head of Leagues, Greg O’Rourke.
“Whilst it is disappointing that a nearly sold-out crowd is unable to see another iconic Sydney derby today, this was the right decision to give fans as much notice as possible under the circumstances.”
The match will be rescheduled for a date to be announced.
© AAP