How to watch Six Nations in Australia: Ireland vs Wales live stream, TV guide

The biggest rugby tournament in the Northern Hemisphere – the Six Nations – is headlined by a big clash between Ireland and Wales. This is The Roar‘s guide to live streaming the big match, or watching it on TV.

The Round 2 match between Ireland and Wales kicks off at 1:15am (AEDT) on Sunday, February 9 – Australian time.

How to watch the Six Nations on TV

If you’re in Australia, the only broadcaster of the Six Nations is beIN sports. However, there are a couple of different ways to access it in the country.

For those with a valid Foxtel TV subscription, beIN sports is part of the sports package. If you’ve got that, you’ll be able to access Six Nations matches on beIN sports 3 (Foxtel channel 515).

If you’ve got Fetch TV, you can subscribe to beIn for $19.99 a month.

How to live stream the Six Nations online

If you can’t get to a TV, or would just prefer to live stream Ireland vs Wales instead, you’ll have a number of options.

The best option would have to be Kayo Sports, which is available on most mobile devices, computers and Samsung smart TVs. For $25 a month, you can live stream almost all of Fox Sports’ content – including rugby.

If you’ve never subscribed to the service before, you may be eligible for a free two-week trial.

For those who have a Foxtel subscription already, you can access your subscribed content via the Foxtel GO app. It’s included as standard in your existing package.

If you want to subscribe to beIN sports directly, you can do so via beIN sports Connect. This service will run you $19.99 a month or $199.99 a year. However, selecting either plan lets you enjoy a two-week free trial which you can cancel at any time.