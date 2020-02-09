Bushfire Cricket Bash live stream: How to watch Ponting XI vs Gilchrist XI online and on TV

The prospect of rain in Sydney has forced Cricket Australia to move the Bushfire Cricket Bash charity match to this Sunday at the Junction Oval in Melbourne, but it’s still possible to live stream the match and watch it on TV.

While the likes of Shane Warne, Michael Hussey and NRL icon Brad Fittler are now unavailable for the game due to prior commitments, there are still plenty of famous names to make it a must-watch for any cricket fans.

The match is scheduled to begin at 3:15pm (AEDT) at Melbourne’s Junction Oval, immediately after the women’s T20 international match between Australia and India at the same venue. However, in the event of the women’s T20 running overtime due to weather or even another Super Over, it may need to be pushed back.

Here’s how to watch the charity match live on TV, or stream it from your mobile or device.

TV

Channel Seven and Foxtel will simulcast the Bushfire Bash, which will follow on from coverage of the Australia versus India T20.

It’s expected the match will be shown on Seven’s main channel – however, given the network are showing the women’s T20 on 7mate due to their ongoing coverage of the cycling Tour Down Under, that is still yet to be confirmed.

However, Fox Cricket (channel 501) is guaranteed to be broadcasting the match from start to finish.

Live stream

There are three different options available for fans wanting to stream the Bushfire Bash online.

If you already have a Kayo Sports subscription, streaming is simple – just log in to your account and start watching.

7plus will also be streaming the match live and free. No login is required for this, just head to the website and click on the relevant page.

Cricket Australia will also be providing a stream of the match on their website and the CA Live App. You’ll need to create a cricket ID to access this – just click here and add your details.