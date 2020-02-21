Cricket's white-ball revolution began very quietly

Modern cricket is a madcap game.

No other sport has such a bewildering number of formats. In short-form cricket alone there are 50-over, 20-over and ten-over games, and with the start of the Hundred in England this year, now 16.67-over games too.

Yet it was not long ago that none of these existed. It’s within living memory that all major cricket consisted of two-innings matches with no concept of a limited-overs version of the sport.

How did this change?

Let’s travel backwards through time, looking at the milestones of limited-overs cricket, until we ultimately reach back to the very beginning.

The story of the first ever one-day international (ODI) is reasonably well known. The first three days of the MCG Ashes Test match of 1970-71 were rained off and the Australian Cricket Board, under the leadership of Sir Donald Bradman, declared the Test a draw and organised a limited-overs match on the fly instead.

In excess of 40,000 flocked to the ground to see Australia win the 40 (eight-ball) over match, with the game coming to be known as the first ever ODI. Successful women’s and men’s World Cups were held in 1973 and 1975, and especially after World Series Cricket focused on the format in 1977-79, ODIs were here to stay.

Bradman, though, had not invented the format – far from it. At the time of that first ODI in 1970-71, limited-overs cricket was already established at the domestic level in Australia, with the first interstate tournament (the current Marsh Cup) having been held in 1969-70.

But the Australian tournament was hardly revolutionary: one-day games had actually been around since the early 1960s in England. By that time, English cricket’s post-war boom had ended. And as would be the case four decades later – when T20 was developed in England – low crowds, dwindling fan interest and plummeting revenues forced innovation in the English game, leading to the birth of the first ever one-day tournament, the Gillette Cup, in 1963.

To modern eyes, that initial tournament seems a little absurd, with each side getting a colossal 65-overs to bat: good luck getting 130 overs in a day with modern over rates! But at the time it was ground-breaking and refreshing – the dreary, attritional red-ball cricket of the era made way for attacking shots, and pointless draws were no longer a possibility. Crowds returned, cricket was fun again and, naturally, the purists didn’t like it.

Significant as it was, the Gillette Cup of 1963 was not quite the start of the revolution. For that we have to go back one more year.

Mike Turner was the secretary of Leicestershire County Cricket Club and knowing that plans were afoot for a potential one-day tournament the following year, he decided to organise a trial run in 1962. Three other local counties agreed to join in and on two successive Wednesdays at the start of the season, Nottinghamshire, Northamptonshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire played a mini-knockout of one-day cricket.

And so, on 2 May 1962, the two first ever major (List A) games of one-day cricket were played, followed by the final a week later. The games were hampered by poor weather and the scoring rates were not exactly brisk. In one game, Northamptonshire crawled to 9-168 off their 65 overs – a run rate of just 2.58 – yet this was sufficient to win, as Nottinghamshire could only manage 137 all out in reply.

But while the matches didn’t make an enormous splash, there was enough to confirm that cricket was onto something. The local press referred to the event as champagne cricket and there was a general feeling that the (relatively) fast pace of the matches was exciting.

For the record, Northamptonshire won the tournament to become the inaugural (and only) winner of the Midlands Knock-Out Competition.

As for the sport itself, well, it would never be the same: coloured clothing, ramp shots, zing bails, the IPL, the BBL, switch hits, super overs, eye-watering sums of money – all these and more were to follow.

I wonder if any of the crowd of 1000 on that wet, freezing Wednesday in Leicester 58 years ago had an inkling they were witnessing the start of a revolution?