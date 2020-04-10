An A-League Olympic squad for 2021

I have chosen only A-League players for the 2021 Olympic squad as a fun exercise.

The three overaged players I would select in the squad of 18 would be Rhyan Grant, Alex Grant and Josh Risdon.

The captain would be Rhyan Grant and the vice-captain would be Cameron Devlin. The formation would be 4-5-1, with two attacking wingbacks in Rhyan Grant and Connor O’Toole.

Goalkeeper

Tom Glover (Melbourne City)

Glover deserves the opportunity to be the No. 1 goalkeeper for the Olyroos at the 2021 Olympics as he is a quality goalkeeper.

Defenders

Rhyan Grant (Sydney FC, right back)

Rhyan Grant has an outstanding work rate and warrants a spot in the starting line-up and to captain the team.

John Koutroumbis (Newcastle Jets, centre back)

Koutroumbis has played good football of recent times under newly appointed manager Carl Robinson.

Alex Grant (Perth Glory, centre back)

Alex Grant would be the second over-age player as there aren’t many good centre backs under the age of 24. Grant would be one of the two centre backs.

Connor O’Toole (Newcastle Jets, left back)

O’Toole showed the quality of player he is in his maiden game for the Newcastle Jets in their win over Melbourne City.

Midfielders

Josh Risdon (Western United, right wing)

Risdon deserves the opportunity to be a part of the squad as he has been a revelation playing on the right wing for Western United.

Cameron Devlin (Wellington Phoenix, centre midfield)

Devlin works hard for the team and has plenty of ability. He has been a revelation at Wellington Phoenix.

Keanu Baccus (Western Sydney Wanderers, centre midfield)

Keanu Baccus has a lot of ability and deserves his spot in the centre of the park.

Riley McGree (Adelaide United, attacking midfield)

McGree has been in superb form for Adelaide United and deserves the opportunity to be in the starting line-up.

Reno Piscopo (Wellington Phoenix, left wing)

Piscopo was a revelation in the qualification games for the Olyroos. His best position is left wing, which he plays in for the Wellington Phoenix.

Forward

Nicholas D’Agostino (Perth Glory, striker)

D’Agostino almost single-handily got the Olyroos into the Olympics as he was outstanding in the final third during the qualification process.

Substitutes

Daniel Margush (Perth Glory, goalkeeper)

Margush would probably be the No. 1 goalkeeper had he been playing regularly at club level as he has plenty of potential based on the seven games he got with Adelaide United.

Kye Rowles (Central Coast Mariners, centre back)

Rowles deserves to have more recognition as he is a good player. Unfortunately he is playing for the Central Coast Mariners, who are languishing at the bottom of the A-League ladder.

Harry Van Der Saag (Sydney FC, right back)

Van Der Saag would have played more at A-League level had he not been in the top team in the A-League for the 2019-20 A-League season.

Connor Metcalfe (Melbourne City, centre midfield)

Metcalfe is a quality footballer.

Ramy Najjarine (Melbourne City, attacking midfielder)

Najjarine deserves the opportunity to be in the squad as he’s extremely talented.

Marco Tilio (Sydney FC, striker)

Tilio is a striker with plenty of talent and deserves the opportunity to be in the Olyroos Olympic squad in 2021.

Jordi Swibel (Sydney FC, striker)

Swibel is an extremely good attacking weapon to have on the substitute bench.