The Mounting Yard: Championships Day 2 preview

The Mounting Yard hasn’t been in the best of form of late, but we’re hoping that will change this weekend as we again preview two meetings.

The first of those will be at Royal Randwick for Day 2 of the Championships. The punters have four Group 1 races in store for them, headlined by the Queen Elizabeth Stakes over 2000 metres and the time-honoured Sydney Cup over the two miles.

The rail is out four metres for the circuit, so there could be an on-pace bias early in the day before they go out wider on the track in the search for fresh ground later in the day.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Let’s crack into it and find some winners!

Race 1: Fernhill Handicap

Listed level, two-year-olds, quality, 1600 metres

We kick off the program with a race for the juveniles over a mile. It seems like a race in two here, and due to the price differential I’m happy to be in the corner of Postcode. He’s come back well this time in. He battled on very solidly against Mamaragan in the Skyline, who subsequently flew home to run third at Group 1 level before running two lengths off Prague in the Pago Pago, who also subsequently placed at Group 1 level. He went back for an easy kill at Hawkesbury, winning by nearly four lengths when extending away from them late. Based on that run he will have no issue with the mile and should get a lovely spot on the favourites back in the run.

Untamed, who is the favourite, is the main danger. He was impressive on debut at Canterbury when drawing away late to win by a length before stepping up in grade to the Baillieu Handicap, where he ran second behind Holyfield. He draws perfectly (2), but there is a genuine query about whether he can get the mile.

Outside of those two, Grandslam is next best. He debuted in a very strong form race at Ballarat where he didn’t have a lot of luck. He should appreciate the mile.

Recommended bet: win bet on No. 1 Postcode at $3.30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Race 2: South Pacific Stakes

Listed level, three-year-olds, quality, 1400 metres

A few of these types are very progressive and will go onto bigger and better things. I’m keen to invest in this race and I think Hilo will be hard to beat. The form surrounding him last preparation when running a neck away from Alabama Express and then a length behind Banquo reads well for this race. He went out for a spell and resumed in fantastic fashion at benchmark 70 level when winning by nearly five lengths after travelling wide and without cover in the run. He then went to the Darby Munro in a similar sort of race that he faces here and fought on brilliantly for third behind California Zimbol after travelling wide and without cover again in the run. He draws perfectly (5) to get a lovely run either on or just off the speed and he should be ready to peak third-up.

It’s worth having something small on Icebath at a big quote. She has come back in brilliant fashion. She won two in a row with ease at Newcastle and Kembla Grange before running a length away from Shout the Bar who is now a Group 1 winner. She draws well (6) and is flying under the radar.

Yao Dash beat Funstar last preparation, which is obviously a great form line, but was poor resuming and would need to improve off that. It draws perfectly (1) to lead and bounce back today.

Recommended bet: win bet on No. 2 Hilo at $5.50 with something small on No. 8 Icebath at $21.

Race 3: Provincial Championship

Set weights, 1400 metres

These types of races are a brilliant initiative for the battlers, and I’m sure some good stories will come out of it. It’s a wide-open race and the winner is going to pay handsomely. I’m with Through the Cracks. He chased home Chat, who the market has as a genuine contender at listed level in the previous race, before beating Think it Over at Warwick Farm over this distance. He then went to the Provincial Championship qualifier at Newcastle and was runner-up behind Ashrani, who starts as a marginal favourite in this race. He draws out here (15), but if he can get some cover in the three-wide line, he will be very hard to hold out late with James McDonald taking the ride.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Animate is just a winner and can’t be underestimated. He’s won three on the trot and two of those wins were over Celtic Love at Gosford and then Oxford Tycoon, who he faces again here. He draws perfectly (3) for the in-form Tom Marquand and should get the run of the race.

Ashrani was terrific two back over 1200 metres when running behind Trumbull, which reads very well for this race. She will be rattling home alongside Enchanted Heart, who just needs some luck from the outside gate (17).

Recommended bet: No. 2 Through The Cracks each way at $8.

Race 4: Percy Skyes Stakes

Group 2, two-year-olds, fillies, set weights, 1200 metres

It’s not particularly easy to match up the form here, but Away Game is simply the best horse in the race, and as long as she still has something left in the tank, she should be winning. She put together three on the trot this preparation, and one of those wins was in the Magic Millions when she beat home Stellar Pauline and Conceited before coming to Sydney and winning the Widden Stakes with ease. Her last two runs have seen her finish a length off the winner in both the Blue Diamond and the Golden Slipper, the latter in which she was runner up. That form is too good to ignore. She’s down in grade, draws well (6) and with even luck should be winner.

Rock My Wand and Swat’s That are probably the X factors in the race. They were both terrific winners last start who could improve again here, while Dame Giselle and See You Soon haven’t finished too far away from Away Game in recent starts and would only need slight improvement to turn the tables.

Recommended bet: win bet on No. 2 Away Game at $3.30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Race 5: Arrowfield Sprint

Group 2, three-year-olds, set weights, 1200 metres

An absolutely cracking betting race awaits the punters here. I’m going to back two of them, but the larger bet will be on Cosmic Force. He was brilliant last preparation when beating Standout and Microphone in the Roman Consul before going to a star-studded Coolmore and running four lengths off Exceedance. He resumed in really good fashion, savaging the line late to go down by a length against Villami in the Fireball before failing in the Galaxy last start. He drops back in grade slightly here, has won a trial in between runs, which is a positive, and at his best is probably the class horse in the field.

For the roughie punters, it could be worth having a nibble at Human Nature. He ran five lengths off Cosmic Force in that Roman Consul but he just pulled the whole race and wasn’t disgraced at the end. I thought his win at the Valley was tremendous when travelling wide for the entirety and then drawing away late for an easy win. He was very brave last start at Mornington when they set a hectic pace out in front to only go down in the last few strides. He faces a rise in grade but draws well (3) and couldn’t be going any better.

Flit has a great record at the 1200 metres and I’m prepared to forgive her last run in the All-Star Mile, while California Zimbol maps well from a good gate (4) and shapes as a big threat.

Recommended bet: Win bet on No. 1 Cosmic Force at $4 with something small on No. 8 Human Nature at $51.

Sports opinion delivered daily

Advertisement

Advertisement

Race 6: Australian Oaks

Group 1, three-year-olds, fillies, set weights, 2400 metres

The first of the group ones arrive here in what is a wide-open Oaks. I’m happy enough to be with Toffee Tongue. I think her first two runs in this preparation were glorified trials and her last two runs have been impressive. She flashed home for second at the Kensington track over 1550 metres in a slowly run race two back before again working home strongly in the Adrian Knox last start when running two lengths off the favourite here. She is bred to stay all day, so I’m confident she will run out the 2400 metres and will only need luck from the low draw (2) to be in the finish.

Colette is the obvious danger. She’s won three in a row now, culminating in a smashing of her rivals in the Adrian Knox when winning by nearly three lengths. She draws perfectly (4) to get the run of the race and shapes as the one to beat. She’s well found in the market though.

Probabeel comes out racing against Funstar all preparation, which is a fantastic form line. She draws out (12) and the trip is the query.

Stick ‘Em Up is the knockout chance at big odds. She hit the line nicely last start in the Adrian Knox and should have no problems getting the 2400 metres.

Recommended bet: No. 7 Toffee Tongue each way at $14.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Race 7: Sydney Cup

Group 1, three-year-olds and up, handicap, 3200 metres

There’s such a rich history involved in this race and one of these horses will put their names on the honour roll. I’m happy enough to be with the old bloke in Gallic Chieftain again here. He’s going as well as he ever has. He resumed in the Blamey, which was a very highly rated race, and didn’t do a lot before he was much better in the Mornington Cup Prelude when hitting the line really nicely behind Inverloch who was the subsequent runner-up in the cup. He went to the Chairmans last start and ran home solidly again for fourth in what I thought was a brilliant Sydney Cup trial. He should get a good spot in among the middle of the field and we know he can run out a pretty strong two miles.

Young Rascal is one of the dangers but is too short in the market. He’s a three-time Group 3 winner overseas, where the staying competition is arguably better, and he was impressive in his Australian debut a couple of weeks ago. He draws perfectly to cross and sit on the speed.

Mustajeer shouldn’t be underestimated after two seconds behind Verry Elleegant and Master of Wine, while Yogi is proven at the two miles and is the blowout chance.

Recommended bet: No. 5 Gallic Chieftain each way at $15.

Race 8: Queen Elizabeth Stakes

Group 1, three-year-olds and up, weight for age, 2000 metres

What a race is the Queen Elizabeth! In potentially the best race Australia will see all year, I’m keen to back two horses. The larger bet will be on the Japanese superstar in Danon Premium. There’s not much left to say about him, really. He has won six from ten so far in his career and comes to this race where he has a record of five wins from seven starts, including a win over Lys Gracieux, who absolutely dominated our best in the Cox Plate last year, and a second to Japanese star Almond Eye in the Tenno Sho. The soft track is the only query, but as long as it isn’t completely bottomless, he will be very hard to hold out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I have to have something on Melody Bellle, as she is well overs. Personally, I think she is better – and certainly more proven – than Te Akau Shark and should measure up well here after finally drawing a gate (4). Her run last week in the Doncaster was the run of the race when she battled on to run fourth after being posted four wide and without cover. She is likely to get a soft track again here and should be hard to beat.

Master of Wine was a dominant winner last start in the Sky High and oozes talent. I’d rather be on her than Verry Elleegant. Vow and Declare is the blowout chance after a really good first-up run in the Australian Cup.

Recommended bet: Win bet on No. 1 Danon Premium at $4 and No. 13 Melody Belle at $11.

Race 9: Coolmore Legacy Stakes

Group 1, three-year-olds and up, fillies and mares, weight for age, 1600 metres

The last of the Group 1s arrives here for the fillies and mares. I’m keen to have a play at two horses at each-way odds. I’ve been on Noire for her last two starts and I’m giving her another chance. She ran third in the Coolmore in what was a terrific run after being caught five wide and without cover for the trip before going to the Emancipation and running second behind Positive Peace. She draws perfectly (6) to get a nice run in a midfield position and there looks to be a hectic tempo up front, which will suit her racing pattern down to the ground.

I’m happy to be in the corner of Danzdanzdance as well. I thought her first two runs in, in races that were dominated by those on the speed, were brilliant when coming from last to get within a couple of lengths. She reaches this fourth-up and I’m prepared to forgive a lacklustre run in the Ranvet.

Funstar is the obvious threat back to the mile. She found the 2000 metres a bit too long last time out but from the awkward draw (13) I’m prepared to risk at the current quote. Nettoyer and Sweet Deal shouldn’t be discounted.

Recommended bet: Each-way plays on No. 8 Noire at $15 and No. 7 Danzdanzdance at $26.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Race 10: Sapphire Stakes

Group 2, three-year-olds and up, fillies and mares, set weights, 1200 metres

We finish the program with another race for the females. I’m happy enough to be with Manicure again here. She was really good in the spring when an impressive winner at Caulfield over Angelic Ruler before putting in two very bold showings against Tofane at Flemington, which reads well for this now, and then in the Hunter when she was caught four wide and without cover in the run. She was nosed out by Vegadaze on resumption at Rosehill when beating home Kementari, and her second-up record is very good, having not missed the top two in four tries. She draws perfectly (2) to get the run of the race on the speed and should be hard to get past.

The other Godolphin runner, Savatiano, is the big danger. She ran second at Group 1 level in the Canterbury last two back before battling on well in the Canterbury last start.

Fasika is a talent who could easily win here with luck from the wide gate (15), and Soothing only needs to run out the 1200 metres to be a big threat.

Recommended bet: No. 9 Manicure each way at $10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Summary

Best bet: Race 2 No. 2 Hilo.

Next-best bet: Race 4 No. 2 Away Game.

Best value: Race 6 No.

7 Toffee Tongue.