Each club's state of affairs before the AFL restart: Part 5

Here’s how Port Adelaide, Richmond and St Kilda are shaping up ahead of the AFL restart.

Port Adelaide Power

The five most talented players

Honourable mention: Hamish Hartlett just needs to stay injury-free and play every game to show his ability. When Hartlett plays to the level he is capable of, he will get the recognition that his talent warrants.

5. Robbie Gray may be nearing the end of his career but is extremely talented.

4. Scott Lycett is excellent but needs a consistent run of games. Lycett should get plenty of opportunity as the number one ruckman for Port Adelaide in season 2020 given the departure of Paddy Ryder to St Kilda.

3. Hopefully Connor Rozee will prove me wrong and show that he should have been chosen by being a consistent performer in season 2020.

2. Tom Rockliff was an astute acquisition as he is capable of being classified as an elite midfielder in the competition if he can play to his optimal level.

1. Travis Boak has plenty of ability, is a consistent performer and it’s difficult for the opposition to negate his influence on the game.

Most adaptable player

Brad Ebert can play on a half-forward flank or through the midfield if needed.

Who needs to lift?

Justin Westhoff has a lot of ability but didn’t perform to the level that he is capable of in season 2019.

What has to alter?

Everything needs to stay pretty much the same based on the Round 1 performance by Port Adelaide. Although looking back, Gold Coast were extremely disappointing in the effort they put in so it’s a difficult one to judge. Having said that, it would be interesting to see how Justin Westhoff went playing as a defender, as a change of role may help Westhoff play to his full capability.

Charlie Dixon should play as a second ruckman as having that break from the pressure of being a key forward for the entirety of the game may help him kick more goals. Todd Marshall has to play every game he is fit and available for in the forward line.

Richmond Tigers

The five most talented players

Honourable mention: Jack Riewoldt would have been in the top five, but he is past his best. Despite that, he still has plenty of ability as he showed in Round 1 kicking three goals from just six disposals.

5. Trent Cotchin doesn’t have to get a lot of the ball to display the ability that he has. Cotchin plays the game as if it’s in slow motion as he reads the game extremely well.

4. Shane Edwards is an extremely good player and often plays to the highest level that he is capable of.

3. Tom J. Lynch is immensely talented. It’s what Lynch does with that talent is the question, based on his Round 1 performance in season 2020 where he was held goalless.

2. Dion Prestia won the 2019 Richmond best and fairest, which is a clear indication of how much ability he has.

1. Dustin Martin is a naturally talented player. Martin is arguably one of the best players in the competition when he plays to an optimal level.

Most adaptable player

Richmond are spoilt for choice in this department. Shane Edwards and Dustin Martin are both capable of playing multiple roles. Then there is Nick Vlastuin, who has the capability of playing in the midfield despite the fact that he seems to have found his niche as a key defender.

Bachar Houli can play in defence or on the wing. Josh Caddy and Kane Lambert are also utilities. There has been talk of Marlion Pickett playing as a second ruckman.

Having said all of that Dustin Martin is the most adaptable player for Richmond as Martin plays up forward and in the midfield.

Who needs to lift?

Kane Lambert is capable of being renowned as Richmond’s most effective player as the older players retire. Lambert should be aiming to finish in the top five of the best and fairest in season 2020 with the most talented players on the list not getting the midfield minutes that he will get.

What has to alter?

Based on the Round 1 display of season 2020 quite a bit has to change, but looking at Richmond’s grand final obliteration of Greater Western Sydney Giants, not a lot has to be altered. Looking at the here and now they could have lost against Carlton in Round 1 despite the fact they were in full control of the game as they were outplayed in the second half.

It wasn’t due to Richmond taking the foot off the pedal, they were simply not good enough. They did end up winning the game by four goals.

What has to change is Ivan Soldo should get a chance to play centre half-forward, with Toby Nankervis being the number one ruckman and Tom J. Lynch playing as the second ruckman. Therefore, Lynch’s sole role wouldn’t be to kick goals and he would kick more goals, with less pressure on him.

It’s a no-brainer to play Lynch as a second ruckman as he is 200 cm tall. Soldo should play as a permanent forward as he is extremely athletic.

St Kilda Saints

The five most talented players

Honourable mention: Rowan Marshall has the capability of being a renowned player if Marshall can play to the level he is capable of in season 2020.

5. Jade Gresham needs to improve his consistency and kick more goals to be more highly regarded.

4. Bradley Hill is a player that was astutely acquired by St Kilda if he can play to his potential.

3. Sebastian Ross is a player that simply plays his role to his optimum level the majority of the time. Ross could be renowned as one of the top midfielders in the game if St Kilda can improve on their performance in season 2019.

2. Tim Membrey is capable of being renowned as one of the best key forwards in the game. Certainly, Membrey would be highly thought of if he was a part of a better team, no disrespect to St Kilda, but they finished 14th in season 2019.

Hopefully, they can improve in season 2020 and that will enhance Membrey’s reputation with regards to his playing ability.

1. Jack Billings could be St Kilda’s best player if Round 1 of season 2020 is any indication. Billings kicked two goals in a low-scoring contest against North Melbourne.

Most adaptable player

Jade Gresham has the capability to play through the midfield and up forward as a crumber.

Who needs to lift?

The whole team to put it bluntly. More specifically Jade Gresham and Bradley Hill, based on their performances in Round 1.

What has to alter?

Based on Round 1, they need to be more attacking. They need to score more than seven goals per game this season. They lost to North Melbourne, despite the fact that they had 19 scoring shots to North Melbourne’s 16.

Jack Sinclair, Jimmy Webster and Shane Savage should play every game they are fit and available. There’s no excuse for not selecting those three players in the team. All of them deserve to be in St Kilda’s best 22.