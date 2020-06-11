How do the Pies and Tigers shape up ahead of the restart?

Footy is back this Thursday night as the Pies and Tigers go head to head in what could be one of the biggest games this year.

Both sides will be raring to go after the COVID-19 break with both teams heading into this clash after a win in Round 1.

Collingwood were dominant over the Bulldogs after that game was set to be the game of the round. Darcy Cameron comes into the side after a promising training run as well as his strong pre-season performances.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

He will provide a second ruck option for the Pies, which could pose a strong threat against the Tigers, with Ivan Soldo being the number one ruck for the Tigers. Toby Nankervis sits on the emergency list at this point in time.

Cameron provides a potent attacking option for Collingwood and therefore could quickly become the new replacement for the out-of-form Mason Cox.

From a Richmond perspective, it’s difficult to say where they’re at after that Round 1 performance against the Blues. Could the lack of crowd support affect the side after the Tiger Army has been so influential in their success over the last few years?

At one point, it seemed as if they’d stream away to slaughter the Blues by more than ten goals but they slipped up late in the piece to give Carlton some hope.

The return of Jack Higgins after his brain surgery will be an emotional one as he adds plenty of energy and creativity in that forward line as part of the Tigers’ famous mosquito fleet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Collingwood run with a generally tall defence so the likes of Daniel Rioli, Jason Castagna, Liam Baker, Shai Bolton and Higgins could prove to be huge issues for the Collingwood defence.

On the contrary, the Pies were able to hold the Bulldogs to just 34 points in Round 1 so perhaps there is an underrated versatility in their back line.

It’s difficult to say who has the upper hand heading into this clash with such a long break between rounds, although the Tigers shape as slight favourites.

Collingwood could struggle defensively if the small forwards of the Tigers are switched on. But simultaneously, Richmond’s lack of second ruck stocks could prove a problem if Collingwood are getting the majority of the hit-outs, providing first use for their high quality midfielders.

Nevertheless, the game will be a blockbuster, and in any other year, would grab 90,000 fans. Two of the best midfields will go head to head in what could well be one of the biggest games that we’ll see in season 2020.

Advertisement