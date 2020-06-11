How to watch the 2020 AFL season online or on TV: AFL live stream, TV guide

The 2020 AFL season makes its long-awaited return tonight, so check out The Roar’s guide to live streaming the AFL online, or watching it on TV.

With only small pockets of fans being allowed to attend matches – most of them corporates – watching the footy on TV – or streaming it – will be the only way to soak it all in for the foreseeable future.

How to watch the 2020 AFL season on TV

You’ve got two options if you want to watch the AFL on TV this year.

If you want to watch every home-and-away match, the only option is Fox Footy – Foxtel channel 504. They’ll have coverage of all nine games each round and all finals, except the grand final, with no ad breaks during play.

To access Fox Footy, you’ll need a valid Foxtel TV subscription.

As far as free-to-air options go, Channel Seven will have at least four live matches per week – but they vary from state to state. If you’re in Victoria or Tasmania, you’ll get the Thursday night, Friday night, one Saturday night and the middle Sunday afternoon matches.

Viewers in other states, however, also get matches featuring either side in from their state live in addition to the four listed above or, in the event of a clash, instead of one.

Depending on your state, matches might be on Seven or 7mate, so check your local listings to confirm.

How to live stream the 2020 AFL season online

Streaming the AFL, fortunately, is a fair bit simpler – although there are few free options.

The most comprehensive option is Kayo Sports, which lets you stream every match of the AFL season except for the grand final live and without ad breaks during play.

A subscription costs $25 a month, but you may also be eligible for a free two-week trial if you’ve never used the service before.

Another option is an AFL Live Pass. The Live Pass similarly lets you watch every AFL match bar the grand final and, if you’re a Telstra customer, it’s very likely to be included as part of your plan.

However, an AFL Live Pass only lets you watch the footy on your mobile.

Alternatively, you can use the Foxtel GO app – which is included in your Foxtel subscription and lets you watch any channels you’re already subscribed to.

As always, The Roar will have you covered with live scores of every match this AFL season.