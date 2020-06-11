Tigers and Pies to kneel for Black Lives Matter movement

Richmond and Collingwood players will take a knee before their AFL clash to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The gesture has been ticked off by both clubs and the AFL as the Victorian rivals relaunch the season after a three-month break at the MCG on Thursday night.

A player-led initiative, the Tigers and Magpies are determined to take a united stand for the worldwide cause against systemic racism.

“There were discussions (on Wednesday) and came from the playing group that both teams felt strongly about,” Magpies chief executive Mark Anderson told ABC Radio.

“Certainly both our clubs are endorsing and supportive of our players doing that and they’ll do that just before the bounce. We strongly support them doing so.”

A number of other AFL clubs, including Western Bulldogs, North Melbourne, Melbourne and Brisbane, have posted photos and messages on social media in support of the worldwide movement.

Black Lives Matters protests took place in the United States after the death in police custody of George Floyd which were followed in Australia last weekend and across the world.

© AAP