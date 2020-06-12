AFL preview: Round 2

After 81 long, arduous days without our great sport, AFL is finally back, and back in a huge way.

Travis Auld, the AFL’s fixture boss, gets his fair share of criticism at times (sometimes warranted), but he has delivered a second round of football absolutely packed to the brim with blockbuster games – well, as blockbuster as you can get without crowds – and matches that look set to seriously shape the order of the top eight.

Without further ado, let’s get into a match-by-match look at Round 2 of the AFL starting from Friday night in Geelong.

Friday, 12 June

Geelong Cats vs Hawthorn Hawks

GMHBA Stadium, 7:50pm AEST

One of footy’s biggest rivalries features on Friday night of the rebooted season opener, with the Cats and Hawks set to lock horns. However, in a major change to normal Geelong and Hawthorn games, this one will be played down the Princes Freeway at Kardinia Park. How the Hawks tackle the unique dimensions of Cat Park will be fascinating to see, with GMHBA Stadium a whopping 31 metres narrower than the MCG. Geelong need a win, having lost their Round 1 match-up with the GWS Giants back in March. Hawthorn could go 2-0, having already got a win against the Brisbane Lions under their belt.

At selection

Whether the Cats decide to pick former St Kilda gun Jack Steven for his first game in the blue and white hoops remains a point of contention. Steven had a controversial shutdown period, suffering a stab wound to his chest last month. It appears highly unlikely Chris Scott will pick the four-time Saints best and fairest winner, but hey, stranger things have happened. Hawthorn will be without gun midfielder Jaeger O’Meara, who suffered a facial fracture at training last week.

The story

Geelong superstar Patrick Dangerfield will notch up game 250 on Friday night, sadly in front of empty stands instead of his endearing fans. It is a monumental milestone for the Brownlow Medallist, who crossed to the Cats after the 2015 season. Dangerfield averages 31.3 disposals and has kicked nine goals from eight match-ups with the Hawks in the Geelong colours.

The match-up: Tom Hawkins vs James Frawley

The champion Geelong goalkicker has struggled in recent times against Hawthorn. Since the start of 2015 Hawkins has played ten matches against the Hawks, kicking 17 goals in that time, which is respectable but down on his normal output in that time. Frawley is likely to get the tough job on ‘Tomahawk’, and if he can restrict him to just one or two goals in what is expected to be a low-scoring dour affair, it could hold the key to victory for Hawthorn.

The stat

Friday night will mark 14 long years between visits to Kardinia Park for Hawthorn. The last time the Hawks travelled to take on Geelong, gun youngster James Worpel was just seven years old and Alastair Clarkson was only 25 games into his coaching career. In Hawthorn’s favour is their record down at GMHBA Stadium. Their last venture in 2006 resulted in a dominant 52-point win, and they have won nine of their last 12 games at the venue dating back to 1986.

The prediction

Another hard game to predict, but with 33 wins from their last 37 matches at Kardinia Park, it’s hard to go past the Cats. Geelong by 13 points.

Saturday, 13 June

Brisbane Lions vs Fremantle Dockers

Gabba, 1:45pm AEST

The first of the matches to be played in the Queensland hub takes place between last year’s finalists in the Lions against a Fremantle Dockers side under new coach Justin Longmuir. Brisbane have suffered a form slump of late, losing their last four matches dating back to Round 23 last season. In the opening round of 2020 they travelled to the MCG and lost to Hawthorn. Fremantle came from the clouds to almost steal a win over Essendon at Marvel Stadium back in March.

At selection

Brisbane look set to be without No.1 draft pick Cam Rayner, who pulled up sore from training during the week and is unlikely to be risked. Big defender Marcus Adams will also miss with a foot injury, but ruck Stefan Martin, who suffered a PCL injury in Round 1, will amazingly play in Round 2.

Fremantle are umming and ahhing over whether to select problematic forward Jesse Hogan. The former Demon played just 12 games in his first season with the Dockers due to injury and off-field issues. Hogan has been training well and is in good spirits ahead of the season restart, and selecting him would give Freo a huge boost up forward. There are question marks over fellow forward Cam McCarthy, who collapsed at training last week. David Mundy, Blake Acres, Stephen Hill, Nathan Wilson and Brandon Matera are some of the names that didn’t feature in Round 1 and could be included.

The story

Can the Lions arrest a serious drop in form that has seen them not win a game since August last year? After winning an incredible nine games in a row in the backend of last season Brisbane have dropped four games on the trot, two of them being finals. Another loss here, albeit unlikely, will send major doubts through the Lions camp.

The match-up: Charlie Cameron vs Fremantle defence

The Dockers are likely to use a combination of players to stop Brisbane star Charlie Cameron from getting off the leash on Saturday. Cameron kicked three goals in a brilliant opening quarter against Fremantle last year but couldn’t add to his tally after that as Freo clinched a win after the siren. If Nathan Wilson is picked to play, he could spend time on Cameron, while Luke Ryan, Reece Conca, Ethan Hughes or Joel Hamling could all rotate on him.

The stat

Fremantle hold a great recent record against the Lions, winning ten of their last 12 meetings dating back to 2010. The Dockers haven’t played at the Gabba since they suffered a heavy loss in 2017, but prior to that they had won four consecutive matches at the venue.

The prediction

With rain forecast on Saturday in Brisbane, expect it to be a bit of a slog. I trust the Lions to get the job done, but Fremantle are a dangerous proposition, especially if the likes of Mundy, Hogan and Hill play. Brisbane by 17 points.

Carlton Blues vs Melbourne Demons

Marvel Stadium, 4:35pm AEST

Crunch games don’t get bigger than this contest between two losers from Round 1, Carlton and Melbourne. The Blues suffered a defeat against reigning premiers Richmond in the opening round of the season, while the Demons went west and lost to the Eagles. The defeated team will go 0-2 in a major blow to their finals aspirations in 2020.

At selection

Carlton look set to finally unveil Eddie Betts for his return in the navy blue. Betts didn’t feature in the season opener after sustaining a calf injury, but he appears ready to add to his 316-game career, with Saturday to be his first game with the Blues since he departed for the Crows at the end of 2013. Marc Pittonet also looks likely to add to his seven-game tally, with the former Hawk set to replace the injured Matthew Kreuzer in the ruck in his first game as a Blue. Another Carlton tall in Harry McKay will also come into the line-up after missing Round 1.

The Demons are expected to bring in a number of new players for their crucial encounter with Carlton. Last year’s top-three draft selection Luke Jackson will debut, as will skilled defender Trent Rivers. But there’s another inclusion that trumps both of them.

The story

In a feel-good story to rival that of Jack Higgins at Richmond, former Gold Coast and Fremantle gun Harley Bennell will make an emotional return to the playing field on Saturday, this time in Melbourne colours. An astonishing number of calf injuries has curtailed what was destined to be a glittering career when he burst onto the scene back in 2011. Amazingly, Bennell has played just two matches since the start of 2016. I have everything crossed that Harley absolutely blitzes it on his return.

The match-up: Marc Pittonet vs Max Gawn

As already mentioned, young and inexperienced ruckman Marc Pittonet will lead Carlton’s big man division on Saturday, and he has a monster task ahead of him in his first game in the navy blue. Max Gawn, arguably the game’s greatest ruck, will be waiting for him in the centre circle. Talk about a baptism of fire.

The stat

You have to go back all the way to 2009 to find the last time the Blues and Demons clashed under the roof at Marvel Stadium. That afternoon the Blues won convincingly, with Brendan Fevola slotting seven goals, while Demons duo Mark Jamar and Russell Robertson combined for ten majors. Overall, the two teams have met at Docklands four times, with Carlton winning three of them.

The prediction

A really tough game to tip, and it could genuinely go either way. I’m backing the Blues with no confidence whatsoever. Carlton by eight points.

Port Adelaide Power vs Adelaide Crows

Adelaide Oval, 7:40pm AEST

Showdown XLVII will be sure to captivate audiences around the world on Saturday night, with the game set to be played in front of a few thousand fans. The Power spent the lockdown period sitting pretty on top of the ladder after their Round 1 demolition of the Gold Coast Suns, while the Crows fell just short of toppling the Sydney Swans at home. It has been a tough few months for Adelaide, criticised for breaching COVID-19 training protocols before club champion Andrew McLeod recently came out and made a startling admission that he doesn’t feel welcome at his old club anymore. There perhaps isn’t a team that wants footy to be played more than the Crows right now.

At selection

The Power have a tough task ahead of them when selecting the best 22, with almost a full list to choose from. Robbie Gray and Charlie Dixon will have to overcome toe and adductor complaints respectively to be named. The Crows will be without Tyson Stengle, who was suspended for four games for a drink driving charge, while Tom Doedee is set to take his place after overcoming an ACL injury that wiped out almost all of his 2019 campaign.

The story

With the Showdown set to be the first game in 2020 to feature something of a crowd, it will be interesting to see what dynamic greets the Adelaide Crows when they are greeted with a very pro-Port Adelaide attendance. The Power will don the famous prison bars strip after being awarded the right to wear the famous black and white jumper in what is their 150th year.

The match-up: Robbie Gray vs Luke Brown

If Gray does recover from a broken toe suffered during the lay-off period and gets to take his place, the Crows will have to send one of their best lockdown players to him. The five-time Showdown medallist can wreak havoc in small periods of time, so Adelaide may opt to send shutdown defender Luke Brown to him.

The stat

The Crows hold the edge over the Power, but only slightly. From 47 meetings Adelaide have won 24 time, with Port winning 23. The Power have won just two of the last nine Showdowns between the clubs.

The prediction

I expect the Power to win this pretty comfortably and remain on top of the AFL ladder. Port Adelaide by 39 points.

Gold Coast Suns vs West Coast Eagles

Metricon Stadium, 7:40pm AEST

The second Queensland hub match takes place on Saturday night between the Suns and Eagles in what is a one-sided affair on paper. Gold Coast were thumped in the opening round against Port Adelaide and have spent the past three months on the bottom of the ladder. West Coast won their Round 1 encounter with Melbourne and will be looking to go 2-0.

At selection

The Suns are expected to receive a massive boost to the team that managed just four goals in Round 1. Gun goalkicker Alex Sexton will return, while defenders Jarrod Harbrow, Charlie Ballard and Pearce Hanley should all feature. Rory Thompson is set to play his first match since the 2018 season.

The Eagles have had fortunate luck at the injury table. Premiership tagger Mark Hutchings will miss the next few weeks as he recovers from a knee injury, but apart from that it is a clean bill of health.

The story

How will West Coast adapt to playing on the Gold Coast? Saturday night will be the Eagles’ first of three matches at Metricon Stadium over the next month of football. Rain is predicted, so it will be interesting to see how the 2018 premiers adapt. Will all of Nic Naitanui, Tom Hickey, Josh Kennedy and Jack Darling play?

The match-up: Matt Rowell vs Luke Shuey

No.1 draft pick Rowell enjoyed a strong start to his AFL career back in March, collecting 19 disposals on debut. The big-bodied midfielder could end up spending time on newly appointed West Coast captain Luke Shuey. Expect the Norm Smith Medallist to show Rowell a thing or two, but it would be a match-up to behold.

The stat

The Suns made a bright start to last season, winning three of their first four matches. However, since then Gold Coast have dropped 19 matches in a row and are desperate for a win. In their favour is their record against the Eagles at home. From three encounters Gold Coast have won one, drawn one and lost one. It’s not great, but it’s something to cling to for Stuart Dew’s men.

The prediction

I think it’s pretty clear that the Eagles should win this game, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Gold Coast give it a red hot crack. West Coast by 28 points.

Sunday, 14 June

Greater Western Sydney Giants vs North Melbourne Kangaroos

Giants Stadium, 1:05pm AEST

Two sides who enjoyed a win in the opening round of the season go head to head to start Sunday’s triple-header of games. Last year’s grand finalists GWS enjoyed a prolific win over Geelong in Round 1, while North Melbourne came from the clouds to pinch a stirring victory over St Kilda, kicking six goals to one after half time.

At selection

The Giants will still be without gun midfielder Tim Taranto, who injured his shoulder in the preseason, but they will welcome back former skipper Callan Ward, who last played in Round 5 in 2019 due to a torn ACL. Damaging playmaker Zac Williams is also likely to come back into the line-up after missing Round 1.

At North Melbourne things are pretty settled, but second tall forward Nick Larkey has been ruled out with injury. Skipper Jack Ziebell suffered a serious knee injury in the opening round but has recovered in time to play.

The story

Which side can continue their unbeaten run in season 2020? With the reduced number of games this season, banking early wins is hugely important, and whichever of the Giants or Roos can go 2-0 will set them up for a serious finals tilt. GWS have the edge on talent on paper, but Rhyce Shaw’s Roos are hard to beat and they appear primed.

The match-up: Jeremy Cameron vs Robbie Tarrant

Last year’s Coleman Medal winner will face a stiff task against gun North defender Tarrant. The Roos have done well over the years to restrict Cameron, with the gun Giant kicking 12 goals from six matches dating back to 2012. Cameron headlines a very potent GWS forward line, so if he can be stopped, it’s a massive step in the right direction for North.

The stat

This will be just North Melbourne’s third trip to western Sydney since the Giants entered the league in 2012. They have a perfect two-from-two record at Giants Stadium, winning their most recent encounter (way back in 2015) by 56 points.

The prediction

I think Greater Western Sydney have far too many matchwinners across the field for the Roos to challenge them. Giants by 33 points.

Sydney Swans vs Essendon Bombers

SCG, 3:35pm AEST

A very intriguing contest looms on Sunday afternoon when Sydney host Essendon, another game between two sides who had success in Round 1. The Swans got home by the skin of their teeth against the Crows, while the Bombers survived a fierce comeback from the Dockers to claim a win. While he won’t be taking the field, tensions will be high as Joe Daniher’s Bombers face the Swans, the team he tried so desperately to get to during last year’s trade period.

At selection

A pretty lengthy injury list for the Swans, headlined by superstar Lance Franklin. Buddy injured his hamstring a couple of weeks ago, setting him back at least a month. Sam Reid also won’t play as he recovers from a calf injury, while Sam Naismith is in doubt to lead the ruck.

The Bombers have also been hit hard, with Jake Stringer, Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti, Orazio Fantasia and Daniher all either in doubt or ruled out. Skipper Dyson Heppell is likely to make his return from a foot complaint, while Cale Hooker is free of a hip injury and will play.

The story

It will be a battle of the injury-hit forward lines. The Swans, missing Franklin and Reid, will turn to the likes of Nick Blakey, Tom Papley and Isaac Heeney to lead their attacking half, while the Bombers could be without Stringer, McDonald-Tipungwuti and Fantasia, with Daniher already out. Does Hooker start forward?

The match-up: Isaac Henney vs Essendon defence

Sydney coach John Longmire has forecast midfield gun Heeney to spend more time in attack in the absence of Franklin and Reid. It paid massive dividends in Round 1, with Heeney booting four goals. Who the Bombers send to him on Sunday could affect the result of the game. Does Michael Hurley play a smaller role and go to him?

The stat

If the Bombers are to win on Sunday, they will have to reverse a horror run of form playing in Sydney. Essendon last won a match at the SCG back in 2009, losing their last seven encounters since then.

The prediction

A very tough game to predict due to the amount of personnel both sides are missing. I’m backing the Bombers to get the job done and break their SCG winning drought. Essendon by 10 points.

St Kilda Saints vs Western Bulldogs

Marvel Stadium, 6:05pm AEST

The final game of Round 1 looks set to be an absolute doozy. Two teams who were massively disappointing in Round 1 face off under the roof at Marvel Stadium in the new Sunday night timeslot, which is a massive winner in my opinion. The Saints let slip a 31-point advantage to North Melbourne in the opening round, losing by two points. The Bulldogs never got going against Collingwood, falling to a heavy 56 point defeat. The loser will go to zero and two and the spotlight will be shining brightly on them.

At selection

A very clean bill of health at the Saints, with Jack Steele the only notable player to prove his fitness after a wrist clean-up a fortnight ago. Will St Kilda persist with playing dual rucks in Paddy Ryder and Rowan Marshall?

The Dogs will be without Lachie Hunter, who is suspended for four matches after a drink driving incident during the league shutdown. Tom Liberatore, Tory Dickson, Rhylee West and Pat Lipinski are all available for selection after missing Round 1. Zaine Cordy should play despite training away from the main group during the week.

The story

It’s already been mentioned, but how do both sides respond from their Round 1 shockers? St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs were big letdowns for differing reasons in the opening round, but how they bounce back will be telling. The Saints won’t want to go 0-2 under new coach Brett Ratten, while a similar start to the year will put the pressure on Luke Beveridge and the Dogs. Pass the popcorn, this one is must-see football.

The match-up: Jack Steele vs Marcus Bontempelli

No player has been wanting footy to return more than new Western Bulldogs skipper Marcus Bontempelli, who was poor in the Dogs Round 1 loss to Collingwood. The Saints will be hoping Steele gets up to play, as he appears the best suited to take the Bulldogs superstar. If Bontempelli goes forward, look for Callum Wilkie or even Dylan Roberton to take the job.

The stat

The Dogs have had a stranglehold on St Kilda in recent years, winning six of their last nine meetings. The Saints haven’t achieved consecutive wins over the Bulldogs since 2012, and having beaten them in their last meeting in 2019, they will have to reverse that trend if they are to win.

The prediction

This is an absolute flip of the coin game. I’m backing the Saints purely because they weren’t as horrible as the Bulldogs in Round 1. St Kilda by six points.