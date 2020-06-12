Dominant Cats set an early-season benchmark

Settled. Assured. Determined. If you had asked me prior to the restart of the 2020 AFL season, I would have used words like these to describe the qualities the premiers would need to demonstrate in winning it all.

It’s a small sample size, but Geelong showed these traits in spades tonight, as they wiped aside Hawthorn in a Friday night clinic at GMHBA Stadium.

In a complete contrast to the match the previous night, the Cats showed an assured touch with the ball in hand that left the Hawks in their dust.

But this display from Geelong goes so much further than just their ability to hold on to the football in more favourable conditions.

This veteran Geelong group showed a settled-ness, which will bode well for them as they press forward this season. Pundits across the industry have stated that the team that wins it all this year will be the group that can take everything in their stride and get the job done.

If tonight’s performance is anything to go on, this Cats team has the potential to press forward.

The real test will be once they step away from the safety of Kardinia Park, to see if they can bring this same level of intensity and collective effort.

I am the first one to put my hand up and say that I would have said before the season that Geelong was over the hill, and that they were no chance of being able to match younger, fitter sides in the competition.

And I stress, it’s a small sample size so far – but maybe, just maybe, this mix of wise old heads and youngsters have the mettle and toughness required to win it all.

This is the year when truly anything is possible, and it’s the team that can demonstrate a determined consistency that will capture the flag.

To all that may have left Geelong behind in your predictions, myself included, tonight delivered an early message: don’t sleep on Geelong.