How to solve Richmond's ruck dilemma

On Thursday night, the 2020 AFL season resumed with a blockbuster at the MCG with Collingwood and Richmond playing out a draw.

Collingwood had most of the running through the first half of the game and were dominant at the contest.

Richmond went into the game playing one ruckman in Ivan Soldo and using Marlion Pickett and Tom Lynch as relief ruckmen throughout the game.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

Richmond need to play two ruckmen in Ivan Soldo and Toby Nankervis for a dynamic approach to the position.

Richmond have chosen to go with the one ruckman due to the shortened quarters and the fast-paced game that has evolved from the ramifications of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Collingwood played two big men with Brodie Grundy playing the majority of his time in the ruck with a debutant for the Pies in Darcy Cameron playing the majority of his time up forward.

Richmond need to play Soldo as the second big man in the forward 50 along with Lynch.

The way the game played out left Richmond struggling around the contest, losing hit-outs 37-24 in what didn’t give the likes of Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin a clean chance to break away and get clean disposal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick needs to go back to the winning formula that saw them win the 2019 premiership. The faster, shorter game makes the stoppages and contest ball all the more important.

Richmond’s 2017 premiership season saw Shaun Grigg do the majority of the second ruck duties behind Toby Nankervis. The concept worked to a degree with Grigg being able to shark his tap-down and play as that extra midfielder around the ball when it drops.

The Tigers have an idea that unfortunately has flaws, and playing devil’s advocate, if the solitary ruckman gets injured early in the game it could be an uphill battle with no other option.