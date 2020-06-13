Super Rugby live stream: How to watch Super Rugby Aotearoa online and on TV in Australia

Professional rugby makes its return with Super Rugby Aotearoa in New Zealand. Here’s everything you need to live stream the competition and watch it on TV.

The new New Zealand-only version of Super Rugby, announced as a domestic replacement for the full 15-team competition which was cancelled earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will feature two games each week: one at 5:05pm (AEST, 7:05pm NZ time), the other at 1:35pm (AEST, 3:35pm NZ time). With all five Kiwi franchises taking part, that means one team will get the bye each week.

The regular season will run for ten weeks from June 13 – Highlanders versus Chiefs and Blues versus Hurricanes are the Round 1 fixtures, with the Crusaders having the bye first up – before a two-week finals series in August.

Here’s how you can watch every single one of those games in Australia.

How to live stream Super Rugby Aotearoa

Rugby Australia and Fox Sports signing a broadcast deal just two days before Super Rugby Aotearoa kicks off means you’ll be able to watch the competition in much the same way you’re used to.

Kayo Sports is the best option if you just want to live stream the action; you can watch games live and on-demand, and there are usually extended highlights packages provided for subscribers who missed the game but don’t want to re-watch it in full.

A standard Kayo subscription will set you back $25 per month, but you’ll be able to give it a proper test run with a 14-day free trial they’re offering (providing you haven’t used a trial before).

Another option is Foxtel Now, Foxtel’s streaming platform which offers the same channels as their pay TV service. You can also get a free trial – although this one only lasts ten days – but the cost is going to hit at least $44 once you’ve added the sports pack necessary to watch the rugby.

How to watch Super Rugby Aotearoa on TV in Australia

As is the case with live streaming, the recently signed broadcast agreement will see Super Rugby Aotearoa televised on Fox Sports in Australia.

That means you’re going to need to have a Foxtel TV subscription with the sports bundle. At the time of writing, that’ll cost you $55 per month on a 12-month contract, but you should, of course, check with Foxtel to see what the current price is.

You can always stay up to date with all the action right here on The Roar with our live scores, news and highlights.