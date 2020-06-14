AFL top 100: Saturday's games

One good thing about a long break between Round 1 and Round 2 is that it gives old players a chance to get over injuries, imported players a chance to fit into the new surroundings and young players a chance to press for selection.

As a result, the four Saturday games played in three different states saw six clubs strengthened by the inclusion of a key player back into their team, five players play their first AFL game ever and seven players don the colours of their new club for the first time.

Leading the way was the Brisbane Lions, who won the early game at the Gabba by two goals against Fremantle and had players from all three categories in their team. The returning key player was Ryan Lester, who is the club’s equal third-most experienced player and sits in 36th place on Brisbane’s all-time top 100 game-players list with teammate Stefan Martin.

The two imports were Callum Ah Chee from the Gold Coast and the 32-year-old ex-Hawk Grant Birchall while Thomas Berry, the younger brother of teammate Jarrod Berry, made his debut. Ah Chee kicked one goal for his new club. The star of the game was Charlie Cameron with four goals.

Fremantle welcomed back David Mundy, the second greatest game-player of all time at the Dockers and equal 50th on the AFL all-time list. A late inclusion was Hayden Young making his AFL debut. The twilight Saturday game (Carlton vs Melbourne) featured the player Mundy is tied with on the AFL list, Eddie Betts, who returned to his original club after six successful years at Adelaide.

Their opponents Melbourne welcomed back number two player on their all-time list, Nathan Jones, and gave Harley Bennell a third chance after stints at Gold Coast and Fremantle. The Demons – who reacted savagely to last weeks loss by dropping five players and suspending two others – also introduced two debutants Trent Rivers and Luke Jackson, who comes with the reputation of being Brodie Grundy-like.

The Dees eventually held on to beat the Blues by a point, with Christian Petracca scoring two goals to move past now-Collingwood player Jeremy Howe and John Lord, who played in four premierships with the Demons in the 1950s and 1960s.

In the night time Showdown in Adelaide, The Crows introduced two Bens who had been around before, Ben Crocker (Collingwood) and Ben Keays (Brisbane). Both were squeezed out of their old club and should prove real assets to the Crows.

The “newbie” is Ned McHenry who battled concussion and a back injury last season but still managed ten games in the SANFL and showed enough to be given a chance this week.

However, they were no match for a rampant Power who led the contest by more than five goals and continued to build the margin as they went on to win by 75 points – the biggest margin in a Showdown ever. One small consolation for the Crows was that Ben Crocker kicked one goal.

Not many picked the Gold Coast to beat the Eagles, and no one would have thought that they would do it so convincingly. Three new goal scorers means that there are now 100 players who have scored at least one goal for the Suns.

Conventional milestones were achieved in the four Saturday games by Robbie Tarrant (North Melbourne) and Neville Jetta (Melbourne) who played their 150th league and club game. Jasper Pittard also bought up the 150 AFL games playing for North Melbourne thanks to the 126 games he played at Port Adelaide.

Tim Kelly played 48 games in two years at Geelong, so his second game at West Coast Eagles bought up his 50th. Jacob Townsend’s second game at Essendon was his 50th as well but he has already played at two other clubs: Greater Western Sydney and Richmond.