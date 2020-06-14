England versus West Indies: Who will win the Wisden Trophy?

This is going to be a historical series.

It will be the first Test series in a COVID-19-affected world. This means no fans, no cricket ball shining and for the Windies, no travelling around.

But we have still the spearheads of James Anderson and Stuart Broard against Jason Holder and Kemar Roach bustling through.

Recap of the last series in the Caribbean

Well, in the last series, which was back in early 2019, the Windies won the Wisden Trophy for the first time since 2009. England were favourites but were outplayed, especially in the first Test, which saw another famous English batting collapse in the Caribbean as they were rattled for a mere 77.

England never really got into this series while the Windies performed incredibly well. Captain Jason Holder led from the front with bat and ball. A lot has happened since this series and it will be completely different from the series in the Caribbean.

England’s form

England are in an interesting position since their last Test series was in South Africa, where they won three matches to one and played superbly well.

The likes of Ollie Pope and Dom Sibley performed above their expected level. In the bowling department, James Anderson rolled back the clock with multiple five-wicket hauls.

Overall, this series was a great win for England, helping them climb up the points in the ICC Test Championship. It has been a long time between drinks for England due to a cancelled tour to Sri Lanka, due to COVID-19. England will be looking to regain the Wisden Trophy on home soil and will be hoping the home-ground advantage will help in winning the series.

Key player: Ben Stokes

Stokes is key for England as he is a game-changer with both bat and ball. He will be hungrier than ever to perform well and is an X-factor in this team.

He is someone who flips Test cricket on its head, so I am not surprised when Joe Root hands him the ball to get the crucial wicket or when England need a crucial century with the bat. Stokes will stand up and help England return the Wisden Trophy.

West Indies’ form

For the Windies, it is tricky to judge where they are at due to the fact they have not played a Test match since late 2019 against Afghanistan.

The Windies are looking to retain the Wisden Trophy in England for the first time since 1995. It seems like the Windies are determined to make this series a lot more competitive than the last series in England, which saw England dominate. The Windies have named a preliminary 25-man squad for the series and will be wanting to start with a bang.

Key player: Jason Holder

The captain for the Windies has been impressive and has great talent. Holder is a major player for the Windies with the bat, especially as the top order has been known to crumble and has left Holder to pick up the pieces.

Moreover, he is a key due to the fact of his leadership he will give to the team and his bowling as he knows to take the crucial wickets. Holder will have to lead to the front if the Windies want to retain the Wisden Trophy.

Where is the Test series being held?

8-12 July 2020 – first Test will be held at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

16-20 July 2020 – second Test will be held at Old Trafford, Manchester.

24-28 July 2020 – third Test will be held at Old Trafford, Manchester.

My verdict is that England will win 2-1.

This is a world-first in Test cricket, so it is hard to pick who will win the series. With changed match conditions it could make the series exciting to watch.

England will have the upper hand due to fact they have a home-ground advantage and it will be a series that could be won at the toss. Moreover, the Windies will be rusty in the Test cricket format, which will favour England.

