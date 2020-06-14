Power dismantle Crows in Showdown 48

What a performance. That is all that needs to be said.

Port Adelaide embarrassed their cross-town rivals Saturday night to the tune of 75 points, the biggest Showdown win ever for Ken Hinkley’s men.

Adelaide started the match better, kicking the first two goals of the game, but once Port settled into their groove, nothing was going to stop them.

The Power’s pressure around the ball was incredible, constantly putting the Crows’ players on the back foot. Port led by 13 points at the first change and never looked back.

The Power dominated every facet of the game to lead by 32 points at the main break and in the third quarter put their foot down and did not let up with the pressure they were applying on the ball carrier and around the contest to run out convincing winners.

Port had winners on every line and every Power player had the better of their direct opponent, aside from Riley O’Brien, who played a decent game for the Crows. It was men against boys for much of the contest.

The Power dominated all the key stats throughout the game. Port had 104 more disposals, a massive 27 more inside 50s, eight more clearances, a whopping 66 more marks, 16 more tackles and 19 more contested possessions. Every way you look at it, Port were a class above Adelaide.

Darcy Byrne-Jones led the way in disposals across halfback with 25 as he often set up numerous attacks. Ex-skipper Travis Boak was once again outstanding, amassing 24 touches and a goal to win his second Showdown medal.

Personally Steven Motlop was the preferred choice. He was impressive from the outset with 24 touches, two goals and a spectacular mark. He stated his case for his best game in a Port Adelaide jumper.

Port’s young brigade was one the most encouraging things to come out of the Showdown. Connor Rozee was at his classy best, gathering 17 disposals and a goal. Zak Butters was ultra-impressive, collecting 21 touches and a classy goal out of the air. The bow and arrow was back from crowd favourite Xavier Duursma, who had three goals and 17 disposals.

The one player who really stood out, especially in the first half, was young forward Todd Marshall. It has been a great start to the year for him. Four goals in the first two games of the year suggests he is ready to take the next step in his development as Port’s second tall forward. His movement and marking were a feature in the opening two quarters. Although he did fade as the game wore on, there were plenty of good signs going forward.

The Power have a wealth of weapons up forward, which showed. Xavier Duursma, Justin Westhoff and big Charlie Dixon all managed three goals on the night. Although Daniel Talia can consider himself unlucky as he managed to keep Dixon in check for most of the game as he usually does, but with the ball coming in as often as it did, something had to give.

For the Crows, there was not much good to come out of the Showdown. The Crouch brothers did what they do best in racking up touches, Matt had 26 while Brad had 25 and a goal.

For first-year coach Matthew Nicks, everything about this game was horrible. Losing by 75 points to your bitter rival hurts, but it was the way they lost that will hurt the most. Adelaide played bruise-free footy all night and that is not good enough for an AFL side, regardless of the players they had on the field.

Port have started the year 2-0 and although they have not really played anyone of note, the Gold Coast’s win over the Eagles suggest Port’s win over them in Round 1 is more valuable now as they head up to the hub in Queensland.

But all you can do is play who is in front of you and going by what we have seen, there is excitement building at Alberton as they look to push for another finals campaign.

There is still a long way to go in this revised season but the Power look to have all the tools to have a sustained run at securing finals, a milestone that should be a minimum requirement for a club that clearly has a side dripping with talent.

Last night was a prime example of what they are capable of, now they just must put it together consistently on the field.