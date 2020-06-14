Why the hooker position should be officially reclassified as a dummy-half

Who thought being a hooker would be so crucial in any aspect of society?

Though, on a rugby league team, it is a position that if played well contributes significantly to a team’s success. However, the name of the position on the rugby league field has been wrongly classified.

To those who do not understand the sport of rugby (in either code), the position of ‘hooker’ draws a curious smile. Yet, in the game of rugby league, the name of the position no longer represents the role.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Reddit Email Share

I mean seriously, when was the last time you saw a real contested scrum in the 13-a-side code? I remember the New Zealand Warriors did achieve this against the Parramatta Eels, but the year was maybe – I forget, it was that long ago!

I understand that in rugby union scrums are contested more often despite the result usually being a forgone conclusion. Still, since some “hooking” for the ball occurs, the name of the position remains relevant.

My point is that in rugby league, the idea of hooking for the ball in the scrum is non-existent. Do not get me wrong; this is not a criticism. Rugby league is a beautiful game.

It is an uncompromising environment where skill, tenacity and toughness come to the fore. Still, for the player that wears the number 9, they are tagged with a title no longer fit for purpose.

It is recognised historically that in the sport of rugby league, the hooker, did once hook for the ball. They also wore a different number. So, as change is continual in rugby league, why not the name of the position?

Let me elaborate. Since the 1980s, the role has changed. For the Balmain Tigers, Benny Elias would use skill and deception to threaten the defence. On top of this, the Canberra rake, Steve Walters ran and opened up gaps for his support play, bringing another element to the role. From these two players, the focus of the skillset of the role shifted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number 9 and hooker position had become in the real sense a ‘dummy-half’ role. If the argument was in doubt, Danny Buderus, who won a title with Newcastle, represented New South Wales and Australia put it to bed.

Then as if to confirm an already proven argument, one of the greatest-ever players, Cameron Smith, continued to highlight the importance of having a dummy half instead of a traditional hooker.

You may be asking, “Who cares and what is in a name?” The answer is, me and in a way, it should matter to fans. For the second part of the question, I will provide an example to justify my point.

The best three players in the number 9 at present are (in no order), South Sydney’s Damien Cook, Melbourne Storm’s Cameron Smith and Canberra’s England international Josh Hodgson.

All three players fit the mould of a dummy-half. They are wily, smart and skilful with the ball. Yes, there are deviations in style. Cook is fast out of the blocks; Smith can keep a defensive line still while holding the ball and Hodgson much like Smith can kick, pass and run at will.

Conversely, the other best number 9 in the game is arguably St George Illawarra’s Cameron McInnes, who does not play the role of a dummy half like the three already mentioned. This is not to criticise McInnes.

In fact, I want to stress, I rate McInnes greatly and think that week in, and week out he is one of the Dragons’ best players. He has so many qualities: he is strong, tackles like a machine, has a solid passing game and can play as well near the end of the game as he can at the start, however, he is not as threatening as Cook, Smith and Hodgson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McInnes could be just as effective for the Dragons in the lock position as he could in the role of hooker. Furthermore, to indicate the St George Illawarra club as an example, Ben Hunt, the current halfback, plays successfully at State of Origin level and international level when he is positioned as the back-up dummy-half.

He could be shifted to the 9 jersey for the red and white and McInnes dropped to 13 and the Dragons gain rather than lose any attacking flair.

In the end, I understand that it is just a title, but the name dummy-half represents the way the position is played far more than that of hooker. So, why not change it?